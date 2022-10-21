Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, ISL: Live streaming info, head-to-head, predicted XI, form guide

PREVIEW

Chennaiyin FC will look to continue its strong start to the season as it takes on FC Goa in the Indian Super League on Friday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

The two-time champion began with a come-from-behind away win against ATK Mohun Bagan and then held Bengaluru FC to a thrilling 1-1 draw at home.

FC Goa, under its new manager Carlos Pena, has also begun strongly, after beating East Bengal away, through a late Edu Bedia goal.

The last time the Gaurs visited Chennai was in the first leg of the ISL 2020 semifinal when the Marina Machans pulled off a convincing 4-1 win in front of an excited Chennai crowd.

-Pranay Rajiv

HEAD TO HEAD

H2H Record Played - 21 FC Goa - 11 Chennaiyin FC - 8 Draw - 2

FORM GUIDE

Chennaiyin FC

Won 2-1 vs ATK Mohun Bagan Drew 1-1 vs Bengaluru FC

FC Goa

Won 2-1 vs East Bengal

PREDICTED XI

Chennaiyin FC: Dabas, Ajith, Vafa, Fallou, Narayan, Duker, Jiteshwor, Thapa (C), Prasanth, Rahim, Petar

FC Goa: Dheeraj (GK), Seriton, Anwar Ali, Hernandez, Aibanbha, Glan Martins, Bedia, Fernandes, Guarrotxena, Redeem, Vazquez

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Where will Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa be played?

The Indian Super League fixture Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

When is Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa in ISL?

The match between Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa is scheduled for a 7:30 pm kick-off IST on October 21, 2022.

Where can I watch Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa?

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa will be aired on the Star Network.

Where can I live stream Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa?

The ISL fixture – Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa – will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.