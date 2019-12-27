Chennaiyin FC co-owner Dani: Standard of refereeing getting poorer with each game

Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani hit out at the standard of refereeing in the Indian Super League (ISL) in the aftermath of the club’s 3-4 defeat against FC Goa on Thursday.

“It's a very disappointing game but the standard of refereeing is getting poorer and poorer,” Dani told official broadcaster Star Sports. “I am sure all teams are suffering from this, however, I think Chennayin FC is suffering the most from it.”

Chennaiyin had a penalty appeal turned down as early as the third minute when Andre Schembri was brought down inside the box by Goa’s Ahmed Jahouh.

The contest saw an ill-tempered finish in which the match referee Umesh Bora handed out seven yellow cards and two red cards, including one for Goa coach Sergio Lobera.

Chennaiyin coach Owen Coyle, who also saw a caution on the touchline, complained that his team has been at the receiving end of poor officiating in the three matches he has been in charge of.

READ: ISL 2019-20: Goa edges out Chennaiyin in seven-goal thriller, goes top

“We had two clear penalties turned down in the first half. The Andre one inside the box was a clear penalty. Then with the skipper, Lucian Goian tripped from behind at 1-0. We can’t have big, big decisions going against us every game. Even in the end, the boy (Edu Garcia) kicks Rafa (Rafael Crivellaro) when he is on the ground but he (referee) has allowed to play on,” said Coyle.

In the dying minutes of the match, Coyle and Lobera were shown yellow cards after the backroom staff of both sides created a melee on the touchline.

Jesus Tato, Lobera’s assistant, said, “Our coach (Lobera) has helped and supported the referees when other coaches have talked about them all the time. In the last part of the match, I was close to the coach (Lobera) and he said nothing to the coach to receive his second yellow. Until now, we don’t know why the referee booked the first yellow card (either for Lobera). Maybe the assistant Harish Kundu (fourth official) can explain what happened.”