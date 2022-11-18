ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin eager to script first home win against Jamshedpur

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will face Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in match 33 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Chennaiyin FC suffered an embarrassing 6-2 loss in its last match against Mumbai City FC, while Jamshedpur FC has also lost its last two encounters against FC Goa and Hyderabad FC.

Both teams would be itching to get back to winning ways when they face each other, with CFC being more eager to script its first win at home.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, Chennaiyin’s head coach Thomas Brdaric said though Jamshedpur is struggling now, it’s a good team. “It’s a different team from last season and is recovering. It will be interesting to see how it plays. We are prepared to give our best.”

Brdaric said it has worked out its strategies well, knowing well that Jamshedpur plays long balls to the wings with less possession.

“They (Jamshedpur) play long balls to the wings or its offensive player. They are pretty good in transitions, and interfere in the right moment and have fast transitions,” remarked the Chennaiyin coach.

Kwame Karikari, Brdaric said, “looks good, and I hope he will play tomorrow (Saturday).”

Jamshedpur’s head coach Aidy Boothroyd has inherited a new team, and the results have not been forthcoming. But the Englishman is positive about a turnaround. “I think we are a work in progress and are getting better. We have to be more consistent individually and collectively as a group,” he said.

The visitor will be without a host of players due to injury, but the coach said it’s an opportunity for others to deliver. Germanpreet Singh, Eli Sabia, Laldinpuia, and Laldinliana are out. It will be a difficult game for us,” said Boothroyd.