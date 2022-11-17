ISL 2022-23: East Bengal hoping to build momentum against Odisha FC

East Bengal will be keen to carry on its winning momentum and record its first home victory when it faces a higher-placed Odisha FC in the Indian Super League at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Friday.

EB’s best start of the season, which fetched it full points with a clean sheet against Bengaluru FC, will encourage the red-and-gold brigade to add more to its tally of six points. The backing of its die-hard fans should provide a further boost to the host.

EB will look forward to benefiting from the good form of Charis Kyriakou, who has played a vital role in the midfield. But it needs to tighten its defence against Odisha FC.

“We have watched them and prepared for them. I cannot predict the number of goals, but I hope it’s a clean sheet and a win for us,” said EB coach Stephen Constantine.

Odisha FC must have taken the right steps to regroup itself during the break following its narrow 1-0 loss to Hyderabad FC earlier this month.

Odisha, on nine points, would like to sharpen its attack to keep up its reputation of scoring the most number of goals (15) against EB in the ISL and improve its position.

It will be interesting to see how it uses Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio, who has not scored of late.

“The team is training very well and we are all excited to play at this stadium. Hopefully, we will get a good result,” said Odisha FC coach Josep Gombau.