ISL 2019: Mumbai City beats Hyderabad to bag first home win - Talking Points

End-to-end football, a total of 683 passes, three goals and one pulsating encounter. Match 49 of the Indian Super League between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC, that ended 2-1 in the Islanders' favour, had it all.

Modou Sougou scored a brace to give Mumbai a 2-0 lead before Bobo pulled one for Hyderabad. However, the goal wasn't sufficient as Mumbai bagged its first victory on home turf since January 2019 and jumped to the fourth in the points table.

Sportstar takes a look at some crucial talking points from this match:

1) Sougou on the board

Modou Sougou hadn't scored all season until tonight and ensured he made it count. The 35-year-old opened the scoring in the sixth minute when he completed a simple tap in from six yards out after a brilliant move from winger Diego Carlos in the left flank caught all Hyderabad defenders off guard.

The Senegalese doubled the advantage in the 78th minute by lobbing the ball over opposition goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh from the edge of the box. Sougou's outing ended with a total five shots, with four of them being on target.

2) Diego Carlos' inclusion- A masterstroke by Jorge Costa

Diego Carlos looked threatening from the onset of the match with his menacing runs on the right flank, troubling the 'keeper on multiple occasion and creating several chances.

In the very first minute of the match, he forced a saved off Kamaljit Singh when he cut in from the left and whipped the ball to the far post. The Brazilian made the Hyderabad custodian work again eight minutes later with another similar effort.

In the 19th minute, he squandered a chance from outside the box when he rifled his shot above the bar. Apart from creating several chances, he also assisted the first goal in the sixth minute.

3) Hyderabad's resurgence- Too little, too late

Despite enjoying the lion's share pf possession, 58%, and having more attempts on goal, 21 as opposed to Mumbai's 15, Hyderabad failed to capitalise on a host of chances it was presented with.

Phil Brown's Hyderabad came alive after Bobo halved the advantage in the 81st minute with a volley. However, he was also guilty of missing numerous free headers. Marcelinho hit the woodwork twice but had a poor outing in the midfield. Substitute Marko Stankovic also had little to offer.