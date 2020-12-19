ISL 2020-21: Most Indian young players have shown high standards, says Hyderabad FC coach

After clinching a win against SC East Bengal in its last Indian Super League fixture, Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez says he has faith in the Indian youngters.

In a virtual media interaction on the eve of the match against table topper Mumbai City FC, Marquez said he was happy with the performance of the team so far, even though there is room for improvement.

“Mumbai is a quality side which can score from any opportunity like penalty, set pieces. And, like us they prefer to keep the ball and this is the reason why our defence should be good,” he said.

“Well, two wins and three draws from the first five games is a good show. Obviously, I prefer drawing a game to losing and winning a game to a draw. You cannot take risks always. But, I love to win 3-0 always,” Marquez said.

“The preparations for the Mumbai game will be similar to what have been so far,” he said.

Talking about Liston Colaco, Marquez admitted that he is a ‘very important player’ but has to improve on a few things. “If his head works in correct way, he will be a better player,” the coach said.

“Definitely, injuries to key foreign players gave lot of chances to the young talent and I love to train with them. I have great confidence in them. In fact, most of the young Indian players in the ISL have shown high standards,” Marquez said.

“Maybe, by end of January, at least five of the six big foreign players should be fully fit,” he concluded.