ISL 2019: Kerala Blasters 2-2 Jamshedpur FC - Talking Points

Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in match 37 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Friday. Jamshedpur forward Piti opened the scoring in the 38th minute when he calmly converted from the spot while C.K. Vineeth made it 2-0 in the 71st minute when he beat Kerala's goalkeeper T.P. Rehenesh with a tight angle at the near post.

It looked like all but over for Kerala Blasters ,but Messi Bouli first sent a towering header into the back of the net in the 75th minute and slotted home a penalty kick 87th minute to pull his team level.

Sportstar looks at the talking points of the engrossing encounter in Kochi.

1) Messi mania in Kochi:

Kerala Blasters started the match strongly, supplying numerous balls to its forward Messi Bouli. He had a couple of chances upfront, including a shot from the right corner of the box that flew over the keeper. However, the home team found itself trailing once Jamshedpur FC hit the stride.

Eventually, Messi's relentlessness paid off as he first scored a header at the far post off a beautiful cross from Sahal Abdul Samad in the right flank. The 27-year-old then slotted the ball into the back of the net from the penalty spot to make it 2-2.

2) A night of nearly moments for Farukh Choudhary

Before Piti scored the penalty in the 38th minute, Jamshedpur came close to scoring a few times through forward Farukh Choudhary. The 23-year-old was at the receiving end of some delightful through balls from the back but just wasn't able to apply the finishing touch.

In the 17th minute, a lob from the Jamshedpur defence landed right on the edge of the box and before Farukh could get a touch, Rehenesh charged off his line to clean it up. His best chance arrived in the 23rd minute when he missed Narender Gahlot's low cross across face of the goal by inches.

The Mumbai-lad was denied once again by Rehenesh few minutes later, when the visitor broke the offside trap to set the forward free, only to see Rehenesh come off his line to fend off the danger.

The draw has taken Jamshedpur F.C. to the third spot in the points table, replacing FC Goa with a game in hand. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters has moved one place up to seventh.

3) Sloppy defending from both sides

Both Kerala and Jamshedpur were guilty of careless defending at the back that led to a penalty and a goal each.

First, Kerala defender Vlakto Drobarov brought down Jamshedpur's Tiri inside the box while defending a corner in the 38th minute. Drobarov indulged in excessive shirt pulling while the players were setting themselves up for the corner and the referee showed no hesitation in awarding the penalty.

The Blasters are finally buying into Eelco Schattorie's philosophy which was evident from the build up to Messi Bouli's first goal, but there are still few glitches in the defence which need to be fixed. After bringing out the ball from the back with a slick passing move, Kerala bulldozed into Jamshedpur's area when Seityasen Singh broke into the penalty area and drew a foul from Robin Gurung to win a match-saving penalty.

4) Sahal injects new life into Kerala

Sahal Abdul Samad was brought in the 53rd minute when Kerala skipper Sergio Cidoncha limped off in what looked like an ankle injury. From there on, a renewed sense of vigour could be seen within the home team. The pace picked up and more chances started being created.

He had four shots on goal and created four chances, including the cross in the 75th minute that lead to the first goal for his side.

He showed lightning quick pace in the midfield and in the flanks and often left the Jamshedpur defenders second best to him in most moves.