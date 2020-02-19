Goa thumps Jamshedpur for AFC Champions League spot - As it happened

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the ISL 2019-20 match between Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

LIVE UPDATES:

Full time: Jamshedpur 0-5 Goa - Goals from Boumous (x2), Coro, Fall and Jacki seal the win for Goa. Goa is thus the league winner of the ISL, and becomes the first-ever Indian club to get direct entry to the AFC Champions League group stage.

90' - GOAL! Hugo Boumous adds the FIFTH! It's an entirely individual effort from Boumous -- he cuts in from the left, gets close to the post and shots from a tight angle towards the far post. WOW!

87' - GOAL! Mourtada Fall adds another! The goal fest isn't done at the JRD Sports Complex as Goa wants to finish off in style. Fall gets the header and Goa goes up by four goals!

86' - Final change for Goa: Doungel off, Manvir on.

84' - GOAL! Jackichand Singh puts the final nail on the coffin. He chips the goalkeeper after rushing in from the middle of the park. Jamshedpur 0-3 Goa.

80' - Now Bedia does a Pena as he takes a long-range shot, but it goes wide. Goa has to hold on for at least 10 minutes to win it and seal an AFC Champions League spot!

78' - Pena takes a shot from distance, in what is a power-packed effort. But Rafique blocks!

73' - Coro, the first goal scorer, has been brought off. Bedia replaces him.

70' - GOAL! Hugo Boumous doubles lead for Goa! He swings his foot for a second goal as Doungel cuts back in the box. Boumous started the move himself, coming in from the right to the center and passing the ball to Doungel, who made the overlapping run.

65' - Jamshedpur makes its first change: Acosta off, CK Vineeth on. Can Vineeth find the leveller?

64' - Boumous makes the run from deep midfield to the Jamshedpur box and unleashes a shot, which bounces off the post! On the counter, Jamshedpur tries to trouble Goa through Acosta but Fall comes to the rescue again, clearing the ball for a corner-kick after Aiban couldn't contain Acosta. Nothing worthwhile comes off the corner.

60' - Fall blocks Acosta! After keeping the ball amongst themselves for a while, a mistake allows Acosta to attack but Fall recovers. Aiban, meanwhile, walks in for Amey in Goa's first substitution.

57' - Acosta goes down after Amey blocks his run. The Jamshedpur player holds on to his knee, going down in pain.

52' - Boumous takes a corner for Goa but Passi blocks it. Later, Doungel shoots over from close distance, after Coro pulled back the ball for him.

46' - The second half begins. No changes from either sides yet. Remember, a point will be enough to take Goa to the AFC Champions League group stage.

Half time: Jamshedpur 0-1 Goa - Coro's 11th-minute goal separates the two sides at the break and as things stand, Goa will finish as the league winner, sealing a direct entry into the AFC Champions League group stage.

45+1' - Nawaz dives to his right-side to block Acosta's shot from a tight angle in the box. Jamshedpur is given a corner but Jahouh clears it away.

45' - Two minutes have been added on in this half. As per the stats, both teams have equal ball possession but Jamshedpur has had only one shot on target.

43' - Boumous strolls into the Jamshedpur half and powers his way to the box. He unleashes a shot but keeps it straight at the 'keeper!

40' - Amey is shown a yellow for his foul on the onrushing Acosta. This is the first booking of the match. Free-kick to Jamshedpur. Acosta sends it in with some pace but Grande's header goes over the net.

35' - Boumous' header goes wide after Jackichand finds him in the box with a cross. Although the header went wide, no one from the home side was marking Boumous.

33' - A clash of heads as Grande and Fall collide but Grande seems to be doing okay, after going down on the ground. Referee drops the ball for a re-start.

30' - Jamshedpur loses the ball from the corner and Coro runs on the counter. Amarjit brings him down with a tackle to put an end to the danger (for now). Half-hour mark has been crossed and it is Goa that is leading 1-0.

29' - Mobashir plays it long from deep to find Farukh in the box but Pena intercepts. Later, Fall clears Acosta's effort from the left for a corner-kick.

26' - WHAT A MISS! Grande heads wide, inches away from goal after Passi played a peach of a cross from the left wing. What a chance wasted for Jamshedpur to level the scores!

20' - Acosta, from the left wing, does ever so well to take the ball ahead before cutting it back for Farukh. Farukh -- who was at the edge of the box -- pulled off an overhead-kick but sent it back to where Acosta played it from! Jamshedpur has been relying on its left-side for most of its attack.

16' - Here comes Goa again! Doungel finds Boumous down the left with a cross and Boumous moves forward before rolling the ball back into the box. Coro, though, was outside the box which allowed Passi to clear the ball.

11' - GOAL! Ferran Corominas scores in a counter-attack. He wins the ball from Mobashir and passes it to Boumous on the left before the two Goa players combine beautifully. Coro finishes off the move with a strike to put the Goans in the lead! Jamshedpur 0-1 Goa.

10' - Acosta! Monroy finds Acosta on the left wing with a pass, and Acosta whips in a cross which sails over the net!

9' - Fall puts in a timely block to intercept Acosta's diagonal ball played for Farukh in the box. Moura had found Acosta on the flanks with a cross, which started the move from deep midfield.

7' - Free-kick for Goa. Jahouh takes the set-piece and sends it in the box for Fall but Jamshedpur's custodian Rafique comes ahead to collect the ball.

3' - Doungel fails to focus on the ball as he scuffs the chance to shoot from close range, being one-on-one with the Jamshedpur goalkeeper. Boumous, from the center, found him on the left-side with a through-ball.

1' - Kick-off! Jamshedpur vs Goa is underway at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

TEAM LINE-UPS

Jamshedpur FC XI: Rafique, Karan, Joyner, Moura, Rahman, Monroy, Acosta, Amarjit, Passi, Farukh, Grande.

FC Goa XI: Nawaz, Amey, Pena, Fall, Mandar, Lenny, Jahouh, Jackichand, Boumous, Doungel, Corominas.

Match preview

FC Goa has a shot at history when it takes on Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

Goa, which is three points clear at the top of the table, knows that a point is enough for it to finish as the league winner. If it manages to do that, Goa will become the first team from India to play in the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

However, if it loses the match, ATK will have a chance of securing top spot by winning its final game against Bengaluru FC.

Clifford Miranda’s team has been full value for its position on the table, scoring a massive 41 goals in 17 matches. If it scores two more goals, it will better its own league-stage record from the 2017-18 season, when it scored 42 goals.

“From the beginning, the club had some objectives and one of them was to top the league. If we get a result from tomorrow's (Wednesday) game, one of our objectives will be achieved - to top the league and play in the AFC Champions League,” said Miranda.

Despite the exit of Sergio Lobera, Goa has not lost its focus and has won both its games since. It will be confident of another victory against a struggling Jamshedpur side.

Ferran Corominas and Hugo Boumous have been integral to Goa’s march to the top. The Spaniard has 13 goals to his name and will be looking to add more to his tally while Boumous has been the creative head. The French star has contributed seven assists along with nine goals.

Stopping the duo will be hard work for Jamshedpur FC’s struggling defence which last kept a clean sheet 12 matches ago.

“Obviously it was the worst season. We have had problems. Football is about making fast decisions and fixing things. Hopefully, the learnings from this season will help the club to prepare better for the next season. Everyone must take responsibility and think for the betterment of the club,” said Jamshedpur coach Antonio Iriondo.

The Spaniard’s charges are on a five-game winless run and is mired in the eighth position with just 18 points from 17 games. The Men of Steel will be desperate to end the season on a positive note with a win.

The likes of Sergio Castel and Noe Acosta have to be on top of their game upfront while the defence will have the onus of stopping a pacy Goa attack.

In what might come as a relief for Jamshedpur, midfielder Brandon Fernandes and right-back Seriton Fernandes are both suspended. Iriondo will hope to make the most of the absence of two key players and recreate the defeat (1-0) it inflicted on Goa in the reverse fixture.

The main story though will be whether Goa can clinch top spot on Wednesday night.

Match details

