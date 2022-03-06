Home ISL 2020-21 ISL: Mobashir handed two-match suspension for 'violent conduct' by AIFF Mobashir is ineligible for selection in the League Shield deciding match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday, March 7, 2022. Team Sportstar 06 March, 2022 13:24 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Jameshedpur's Mobashir was handed a red card during the game against Hyderabad FC. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 06 March, 2022 13:24 IST The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has served a two-match suspension to Jamshedpur FC's Mohammad Mobashir Rahman and fined him Rs. 1.5 Lacs after being found guilty of 'violent conduct' in their 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League (ISL) match against Hyderabad FC.READ | ISL: Harmanjot Singh Khabra fined, suspended for two matches by AIFF Mobashir is ineligible for selection in the League Shield deciding match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday, March 7, 2022.The player has already served an automatic one-match ban in Jamshedpur FC's previous match against Odisha FC. Visit our ISL 2020-21 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :