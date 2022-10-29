ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan clinches win against rival East Bengal in season’s first Kolkata Derby

ATK Mohun Bagan continued its sway over traditional rival East Bengal with a 2-0 win at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday, to extend its winning record to five matches in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Hugo Boumous and Manvir Singh were on the scoresheet for ATKMB, which has six points from three matches after the win. East Bengal has three points after playing four.

The opening half remained relatively docile as both sides played cautiously, looking to control proceedings.

The Mariners enjoyed better ball possession but could do little in the East Bengal box because of the discipline shown in defence by Constantine’s men.

Subhasish Bose and Liston Colaco were the first players to have a sight at goal, but neither could find the goal route in the hurry to outwit the EB defence.

EB’s first big opportunity came through a counter-attack in the 16th minute when Naorem Singh collected a looping ball on the left and sent a measured cross inside the Mohun Bagan box. The ball sailed over ATKMB defender Brendan Hamill to reach an unmarked Thongkhosiem Haokip, who produced a sharp header but failed to beat an alert Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Visha lKaith.

In the 32nd minute, it was Sarthak Golui’s turn to become the saviour, and his timely block denied Boumous from shooting into an open net.

It was a bad day between the sticks for EB custodian Kamaljit Singh, whose errors turned fatal for the Red and Golds as Juan Ferrando’s men scored two goals in 10 minutes to seal the win in its favour.

Boumous produced a fine solo effort in the 56th minute as he dribbled past a couple of East Bengal defenders before firing a right-footer that brushed Kamaljeet’s outstretched hands to find its way into the net. The East Bengal goalkeeper appeared to have been undone by a late swing as the ball drifted away from him and ended up in the back of the net.

Manvir Singh scored the insurance goal 10 minutes later as his attempt flicked the legs of Kamaljit to find its way home. The East Bengal goalkeeper was wrong-footed this time by his defensive colleague Jerry Lalrinzuala, who seemed to find a touch on Manvir’s shot to change the ball trajectory.

East Bengal increased men in the attack making three changes in the 70th minute, but the reshuffle did not alter the situation for the EB, which was frustrated repeatedly in its search to find the goal.

The result: ATK Mohun Bagan 2 (Hugo Boumous 56, Manvir Singh 66) bt East Bengal FC 0.