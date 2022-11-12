ISL 2022-23

ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City roars back to hit Chennaiyin FC for a six

Mumbai City FC hammered Chennaiyin FC with a 6-2 defeat in Match 29 of the Indian Super League here on Saturday. 

K. Keerthivasan
CHENNAI 12 November, 2022 22:14 IST
CHENNAI 12 November, 2022 22:14 IST
Vignesh Dakshinamurthy of Mumbai City FC celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Chennaiyin FC during the Indian Super League Football match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy of Mumbai City FC celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Chennaiyin FC during the Indian Super League Football match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

Mumbai City FC hammered Chennaiyin FC with a 6-2 defeat in Match 29 of the Indian Super League here on Saturday. 

Mumbai City FC inflicted a 6­2 defeat on Chennaiyin FC, after trailing 0­-2, in an Indian Super League contest here on Saturday. The win helped the side climb to the second spot with 12 points from six matches. Chennaiyin’s winless streak at home continued and it remained at seven points from five games. 

An eventful first half saw the team share four goals. However, in the second, Mumbai City found the target four times — three through its substitutes (Vinit Rai, D. Vignesh and Bipin Singh). The hosts were stunned by Mumbai City’s pace after the break. The visitors’ third goal came through a cut­back by Bipin to Vinit. The latter’s powerful shot from outside the box soared into the net. Vignesh’s fierce left­footer gave little time to ’keeper Debjit Majumder to react. 

An innocuous ­looking Alberto Noguera cross was deflected into the net by Chennaiyin’s Fallou Diagne.

Bipin completed the scoring in the dying minutes.  

Also Read
Chennaiyin FC 2-6 Mumbai City Highlights, ISL 2022-23: Stewart, Bipin, Diaz on scoresheet as Mumbai thrashes Chennaiyin

In the opening period, Petar Sliskovic’s header beat Mumbai City custodian Phurba Lachenpa, and El Khayati made it 2­0 in the 32nd minute, but once Pereyra Diaz reduced the margin in the very next minute, the floodgates opened for Mumbai City. It equalised through Greg Stewart’s penalty in first-­half injury time before pulling away spectacularly in the second. 

The result: Chennaiyin FC 2 (Sliskovic 19, Khayati 32) lost to Mumbai City FC 6 (Pereyra 33, Stewart 45+3­pen, Vinit 49, Vignesh 60, Noguera 65, Bipin 90+1

Read more stories on ISL 2022-23.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

ISL 2022-23: ‘Women. Life. Freedom,’ Vafa Hakhamaneshi’s message after scoring for CFC vs EB

ISL 2022-23, highlights: Brison Fernandes scores maiden goal in FC Goa’s 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC

Kolkata Derby VLOG: ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal rivalry through the eyes of an outsider

Slide shows

ISL Review: Playoffs race tightens amid empty stands

ISL review: Bengaluru makes playoffs; Goa in danger of slipping away

ISL Week 9: Chennaiyin's surge to the top, successive wins for Blasters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us