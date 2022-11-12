Mumbai City FC inflicted a 6­2 defeat on Chennaiyin FC, after trailing 0­-2, in an Indian Super League contest here on Saturday. The win helped the side climb to the second spot with 12 points from six matches. Chennaiyin’s winless streak at home continued and it remained at seven points from five games.

An eventful first half saw the team share four goals. However, in the second, Mumbai City found the target four times — three through its substitutes (Vinit Rai, D. Vignesh and Bipin Singh). The hosts were stunned by Mumbai City’s pace after the break. The visitors’ third goal came through a cut­back by Bipin to Vinit. The latter’s powerful shot from outside the box soared into the net. Vignesh’s fierce left­footer gave little time to ’keeper Debjit Majumder to react.

An innocuous ­looking Alberto Noguera cross was deflected into the net by Chennaiyin’s Fallou Diagne.

Bipin completed the scoring in the dying minutes.

In the opening period, Petar Sliskovic’s header beat Mumbai City custodian Phurba Lachenpa, and El Khayati made it 2­0 in the 32nd minute, but once Pereyra Diaz reduced the margin in the very next minute, the floodgates opened for Mumbai City. It equalised through Greg Stewart’s penalty in first-­half injury time before pulling away spectacularly in the second.

The result: Chennaiyin FC 2 (Sliskovic 19, Khayati 32) lost to Mumbai City FC 6 (Pereyra 33, Stewart 45+3­pen, Vinit 49, Vignesh 60, Noguera 65, Bipin 90+1