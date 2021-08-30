ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal signs FC Goa's Amarjit Singh Kiyam on loan for upcoming season

SC East Bengal announced that it has signed FC Goa midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam on loan for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Captain of the Indian national team in the FIFA U17 World Cup, the 20-year-old made two appearances for the Gaurs last season in the ISL and four appearances in the club's maiden AFC Champions League campaign.

The player will join the Kolkata outfit subject to clearances.