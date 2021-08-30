ISL News

ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal signs FC Goa's Amarjit Singh Kiyam on loan for upcoming season

Captain of the Indian national team  in the FIFA U17 World Cup, the 20-year-old made two appearances for the Gaurs last season.

KOLKATA 30 August, 2021 21:51 IST

File Photo of Amarjit Singh Kiyam   -  PTI

SC East Bengal announced that it has signed FC Goa midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam on loan for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Captain of the Indian national team  in the FIFA U17 World Cup, the 20-year-old made two appearances for the Gaurs last season in the ISL and four appearances in the club's maiden AFC Champions League campaign.

 

The player will join the Kolkata outfit subject to clearances.

