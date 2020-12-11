ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will take on Hyderabad FC (HFC) in match 24 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Friday.

Hyderabad FC is in its second ISL season while ATK Mohun Bagan will be featuring in its debut season after former ISL side ATK and I-League giant Mohun Bagan merged in 2020. ATKMB has won three of its opening four matches this season and lost the latest fixture to Jamshedpur FC 1-2. Hyderabad, meanwhile, has a success rate of 14.28 per cent with three wins from 21 matches.

HFC won its opening match of the season 1-0 against Odisha FC and drew 0-0 against Bengaluru FC before being held to a 1-1 draw by Jamshedpur FC.

Overall head-to-head form ( Wins: ATKMB - 1, HFC - 0 | Draw: 1)

Hyderabad FC met ATK twice in the league stage of the 2019-20 ISL season which Antonio Habas' side won 5-0 and the second match ended in a 2-2 draw.

First meeting:

The first meeting between ATK and Hyderabad FC took place on October 25, 2019, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. David Williams and Edu Garcia scored two goals each while Roy Krishna added to the scoreline in a dominant win for ATK.

Stat attack from the fixture

Goals scored:

ATK FC: 7

Hyderabad FC: 2

Top scorers:

Roy Krishna (ATK) - 3

Bobo (HFC) - 2

David Williams (ATK) - 2

Edu Garcia (ATK) - 2

Clean sheets:

ATK : 1

Hyderabad FC: 0