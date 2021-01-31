ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will take on Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in match 78 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - ATKMB: 1, KBFC: 0; Draws: 0)

ATK Mohun Bagan emerged victorious in the first-ever meeting between the sides.

Last meeting (KBFC 0-1 ATKMB)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on November 20, 2020 at the GMC Stadium in Goa in the opening match of the season. The Blasters took control of possession throughout and dominated ATKMB and generated more shots. However, the deadlock was broken only in the 67th minute through Mohun Bagan striker Roy Krishna. The Mariners maintained the 1-0 lead and sealed the first win of the season.

Current Position in Table:

ATKMB: The Mariners are second on the table with 24 points from 13 matches with seven wins and three losses and draws apiece.

KBFC: KBFC is languishing in the middle bottom-half of the table on the 9th position in the table. It has three wins from 14 matches, six draws and five losses.

Form Guide:

ATKMB (LWDLW)- Antonio Habas’ men have faltered lately with two losses and a draw apart from the two wins in its last five encounters. ATKMB heads into the match on the back of a 2-1 loss to NorthEast United FC.

KBFC (DDWDW)- Blasters have recovered from a poor start to find stability in an undefeated five-match streak. KBFC comes into the fixture after a goalless draw to Jamshedpur FC.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

ATK Mohun Bagan: 13

Kerala Blasters FC: 17

Top scorers 2020/21:

ATKMB:

7- Roy Krishna

2 - David Williams

KBFC:

6 - Jordan Murray

3 - Rahul KP

Top-rated player- ATKMB:

Arindam Bhattacharja - 7.53

Matches 13 Minutes Played 1170 Clean sheets 8 Saves 37 Saves Percentage 83.75 Clearances 21

Top-rated player- KBFC:

Vicente Gomez - 7.1

Matches 13 Minutes Played 1166 Goals/Assists 1/1 Passing Accuracy 77.1 Interceptions 16 Average Passes/Game 48.38

Clean sheets 2020/21:

ATKMB: 8

KBFC: 3