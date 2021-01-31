ISL News ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ATKMB vs KBFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League head-to-head record, match stats, preview and updates of match between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. Team Sportstar 31 January, 2021 10:48 IST Team Sportstar 31 January, 2021 10:48 IST ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will take on Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in match 78 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday.Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - ATKMB: 1, KBFC: 0; Draws: 0)ATK Mohun Bagan emerged victorious in the first-ever meeting between the sides.Last meeting (KBFC 0-1 ATKMB)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on November 20, 2020 at the GMC Stadium in Goa in the opening match of the season. The Blasters took control of possession throughout and dominated ATKMB and generated more shots. However, the deadlock was broken only in the 67th minute through Mohun Bagan striker Roy Krishna. The Mariners maintained the 1-0 lead and sealed the first win of the season.Current Position in Table:ATKMB: The Mariners are second on the table with 24 points from 13 matches with seven wins and three losses and draws apiece.KBFC: KBFC is languishing in the middle bottom-half of the table on the 9th position in the table. It has three wins from 14 matches, six draws and five losses.Form Guide:ATKMB (LWDLW)- Antonio Habas’ men have faltered lately with two losses and a draw apart from the two wins in its last five encounters. ATKMB heads into the match on the back of a 2-1 loss to NorthEast United FC.KBFC (DDWDW)- Blasters have recovered from a poor start to find stability in an undefeated five-match streak. KBFC comes into the fixture after a goalless draw to Jamshedpur FC.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):ATK Mohun Bagan: 13Kerala Blasters FC: 17Top scorers 2020/21:ATKMB:7- Roy Krishna2 - David WilliamsKBFC:6 - Jordan Murray3 - Rahul KPTop-rated player- ATKMB:Arindam Bhattacharja - 7.53Matches13Minutes Played1170Clean sheets8Saves37Saves Percentage83.75Clearances21 Top-rated player- KBFC:Vicente Gomez - 7.1Matches13Minutes Played1166Goals/Assists1/1Passing Accuracy77.1Interceptions16Average Passes/Game48.38 Clean sheets 2020/21:ATKMB: 8KBFC: 3 ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for