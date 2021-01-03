ISL News ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ATKMB vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League H2H record, match stats, preview and updates from ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC. Team Sportstar 03 January, 2021 09:34 IST Team Sportstar 03 January, 2021 09:34 IST ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will take on NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in match 46 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday.NorthEast United will be featuring in its seventh ISL season while ATKMB is in its first season of the tournament after the merger between ATK FC and Mohun Bagan. ATKMB has won five of its eight matches this season and possesses a success rate of 62.5 per cent. Meanwhile, NEUFC stands seventh on the all-time list with 29 wins from 106 games with a 27.35 per cent success rate. Read | ISL 2020-21 preview: ATK Mohun Bagan eyes top spot against shaky NorthEast United NorthEast is currently sixth on the table with two wins, five draws and a defeat from eighth matches while ATKMB is second in the table with 17 points and has only lost one match so far.Overall head-to-head form ( Total: 12 | Wins: ATKMB - 7, NEUFC- 3 | Draws: 2)NEUFC faced off against ATK 12 times in the group stages in the previous six seasons but came out victorious only thrice.Interestingly, only twice did both the teams score, with 10 match results fetching a cleansheet for the winner.First meeting:The first meeting between the two sides took place on October 16, 2014, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Goals in either half from Fikru and Jakub Podany helped the visitor win 2-0.Also Read | ISL 2020-21 preview: Winless East Bengal and Odisha meet in bottom-table clash Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)ATK 1-0 NEUFCNEUFC 0-3 ATKNEUFC 0-0 ATKATK 0-1 NEUFCATK 1-0 NEUFCStat attack from the fixtureGoals scored:ATK: 12NorthEast United FC: 5 Also Read | ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City reaches pinnacle with 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters Top scorers:Roy Krishna (ATK) - 2ATK: Balwant Singh, David Williams, Robert Keane, Jose Branco, Iain Hume, Helder Postiga, Juan Belencoso, Luis Garcia, Fikru, Jakub Podany - 1NEUFC: Rowlin Borges, Nicolas Velez, Emiliano Alfaro, Simao Pedro, Nicolas Leandro - 1Clean sheets:ATK: 7NorthEast United FC: 4 ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Chennayin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for