ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will take on NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in match 46 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

NorthEast United will be featuring in its seventh ISL season while ATKMB is in its first season of the tournament after the merger between ATK FC and Mohun Bagan. ATKMB has won five of its eight matches this season and possesses a success rate of 62.5 per cent. Meanwhile, NEUFC stands seventh on the all-time list with 29 wins from 106 games with a 27.35 per cent success rate.

NorthEast is currently sixth on the table with two wins, five draws and a defeat from eighth matches while ATKMB is second in the table with 17 points and has only lost one match so far.

Overall head-to-head form ( Total: 12 | Wins: ATKMB - 7, NEUFC- 3 | Draws: 2)

NEUFC faced off against ATK 12 times in the group stages in the previous six seasons but came out victorious only thrice.

Interestingly, only twice did both the teams score, with 10 match results fetching a cleansheet for the winner.

First meeting:

The first meeting between the two sides took place on October 16, 2014, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Goals in either half from Fikru and Jakub Podany helped the visitor win 2-0.

Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)

ATK 1-0 NEUFC

NEUFC 0-3 ATK

NEUFC 0-0 ATK

ATK 0-1 NEUFC

ATK 1-0 NEUFC

Stat attack from the fixture

Goals scored:

ATK: 12

NorthEast United FC: 5

Top scorers:

Roy Krishna (ATK) - 2

ATK: Balwant Singh, David Williams, Robert Keane, Jose Branco, Iain Hume, Helder Postiga, Juan Belencoso, Luis Garcia, Fikru, Jakub Podany - 1

NEUFC: Rowlin Borges, Nicolas Velez, Emiliano Alfaro, Simao Pedro, Nicolas Leandro - 1

Clean sheets:

ATK: 7

NorthEast United FC: 4