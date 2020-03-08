ATK vs Bengaluru, ISL semifinal: Second leg LIVE

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of ATK vs Bengaluru in the second leg of the semifinal of the Indian Super League (ISL). This is Manasi Pathak, join me as the action unfurls at the Salt Lake Stadium in West Bengal.

Match preview

Former champion ATK returns to home soil as it gears up to face defending champion Bengaluru FC in the second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semifinal at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday.

Having lost the first leg by a solitary goal, ATK needs to win by a clear two-goal margin to secure its entry in the final. Much like what it did at home previous Sunday, Bengaluru just needs to ensure a cleansheet to make it to the summit clash for the second successive season.



Aiming to bounce back from the first leg's defeat, ATK head coach Antonio Lopez Habas did not have to look too far back for inspiration. On way to securing its maiden ISL title, its rival Bengaluru won the semifinal downing NorthEast United FC 3-0 at home in the second leg. By that result, it upturned the 1-2 loss that it had suffered visiting the latter’s home in Guwahati in the first leg. “There are instances in the past where the second leg result has determined the outcome. I have confidence in my players and hope they play to their potential,” Habas said.

Read | ISL: Second-best ATK sets sight on record third title



“They (Bengaluru FC) are a much settled side having been there together for a few seasons. Ours has undergone some restructuring this season but still there are certain areas where we have proven our strength. We have to focus on what we can do best and get the result on our side,” said the ATK forward David Williams.



For Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat, there are some concerns in defence -- the area where his team has done the best conceding the least number of goals (13). Left-Back Nishu Kumar is suspended while the Spaniard Albert Serran remains doubtful with an injury.



“We know we can go there and win the match. Even if we lose 2-1 or 3-2 we will be in the final so we will try to do our best there,” Cuadrat said putting faith on the likes of Sunil Chhetri, Erik Paartalu and Dimas Delgado, three names which have figured prominently in the team’s success so far.

Match details

ATK vs Bengaluru will kick off at 7:30 PM IST and will be broadcast on the Star Sports network. It can also be streamed live on Jio TV and Hotstar.