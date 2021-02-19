ISL 2020-21 LIVE, ATKMB 1 - 0 SCEB: Roy Krishna gives ATK Mohun Bagan lead against SC East Bengal

Welcome Sportstar's ISL 2020-21 live coverage of the Kolkata derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal which is played in Goa on Thursday.

LIVE UPDATES:

24' VERY CLOSE! David Williams sends a through-pass for Marcelinho into the box. But the ATKMB playmaker's shot on target is saved by Subrata Paul. He could have passed the ball to Roy Krishna instead.

21' CHANCE FOR ATKMB! Manvir Singh releases Lenny Rodrigues forward on the right flank. Lenny Rodrigues attempts a low cross into the middle. But SCEB centre-back Daniel Fox makes a crucial interception.

18' YELLOW CARD! SC East Bengal striker Bright Enobakhare is booked by the referee for a silly foul on ATK Mohun Bagan's Subhasish Bose. This was on the follow-through.

15' GOOOOAAAAALLLLLL!!!!!!! ROY KRISHNA SCORES!!! ATK MOHUN BAGAN 1 - 0 SC EAST BENGAL!!!!! As SC East Bengal was attacking with numbers forward and a high line behind, Tiri recovered possession for ATKMB and sent a long ball towards Roy Krishna, who controlled it well. He then sprinted towards goal, dribbled past the goalkeeper Subrata Paul and found the back of the net.

13' CORNER FOR SCEB! Jacques Maghoma will take it. His cross into the box is cleared away by the ATKMB defence. Narayan Das gets to the ball and supplies another ball from long. Arindam Bhattacharja collects this one.

11' SHOT! Bright Enobakhare takes the ball forward for East Bengal. He moves past Pritam Kotal with ease and heads towards goal. Bright then evades Tiri and takes a shot on target. But the ball is deflected away for a set-piece.

9' THROW-IN FOR SCEB! East Bengal defender Raju Gaikwad goes for a long throw into the box. But there's a headed clearance in the middle for ATKMB. Sourav Das receives the ball and has a shot, which misses the target by quite a bit.

6' VERY CLOSE! Roy Krishna dribbled past a few SCEB players to enter the box. But the ATK Mohun Bagan striker's shot on target was blocked by Raju Gaikwad. The rebound fell to Subhasish Bose who supplied a good cross from the left. However, Manvir Singh wasn't able to get to the ball.

3' Good start from ATK Mohun Bagan here. David Williams with a very early chance. The SC East Bengal defence was struggling to clear the ball away.

7:30 PM: AND THE MATCH BEGINS!

7.24 PM: Both teams make their way out to the middle.

6.30 PM: The team news is in

ATK Mohun Bagan XI (4-2-3-1)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose; Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues; David Williams, Marcelinho, Manvir Singh; Roy Krishna

SC East Bengal XI (5-3-2)

Subrata Paul; Ankit Mukherjee, Sarthak Golui, Daniel Fox, Raju Gaikwad, Narayan Das; Sourav Das, Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann; Anthony Pilkington, Bright Enobakhare

6.05 PM: Here's how the two teams could line-up.

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Tiri; Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues; David Williams, Marcelinho, Manvir Singh; Roy Krishna.

SC East Bengal predicted XI (5-3-2)

Subrata Paul; Ankit Mukherjee, Sarthak Golui, Daniel Fox, Raju Gaikwad, Narayan Das; Sourav Das, Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann; Anthony Pilkington, Bright Enobakhare.

We have also got you covered for your fantasy ATKMB-SCEB XI.

Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna, Vice-captain: Bright Enobakhare.

Combined ATKMB-SCEB XI

Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB); Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Daniel Fox (SCEB), Narayan Das (SCEB); Jacques Maghoma (SCEB), Matti Steinmann (SCEB), Lenny Rodrigues (ATKMB); Bright Enobakhare (SCEB), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Manvir Singh (ATKMB).

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

ISL 2020: Points Table

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following the inclusion of SC East Bengal, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.

MATCH PREVIEW:

There is an uncharacteristic sense of disengagement as two of the oldest rivals of Indian football - ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal – remain poles apart in the current standings of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21). This sets an uncanny backdrop for the iconic Kolkata Derby which will see its second edition of the season at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday.

The two traditional rivals have seldom remained so distanced in the long history of their strife and the fans on the either side will wish that the difference does not become a factor in the derby clash, which has always been a riveting contest of emotion and nerve.

ATK Mohun Bagan, which downed Jamshedpur FC by a solitary goal in its previous outing, is currently perched at the top of the table with 36 points from 17 matches. And with barely three rounds remaining, The Mariners are one of the favourites to walk away with the League Winners' Shield.

In stark contrast, SC East Bengal has dropped to the bottom half and is placed ninth with 17 points gained from as many matches. The team made a poor start and eventually dropped out of the contest failing to recover much in the later stages.

What makes the contest even more significant is the fact that it has entered the 100th year of its existence. Recent research done on the basis of newspaper reports found that the two teams officially met for the first time on August 8, 1921 in Cooch Behar Cup, a tournament that went off circulation quite some time ago. This fact has also been acknowledged by the ISL, which welcomed the two legacy clubs in its fold this season.

ATK Mohun Bagan would definitely be looking to repeat the first phase’s success (2-0) it had against the traditional rival and cement its position on top. On the other hand, SC East Bengal will be playing for prestige while looking to provide its fans the opportunity to brag about something this season. Ironically, one of the most-watched events in Indian sports will have to go without the fans on the stands once again owing to the existing pandemic situation.

“The derby is different. The attitude of the players, the level of pressure is different than other matches because you have the possibility to change the season with one victory. It is a dangerous match for us,” ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas said on the eve of the match. “We will be looking for three points like we have done in other matches. It is important for us to stay on top,” Habas added.

SC East Bengal looks a better prepared side compared to what it was when it took on Mohun Bagan in its debut ISL game.

“The first derby was a bit unfair on us, given our preparation time. It was more of a start of a new journey as most players hadn't played the ISL before. You can look at our campaign in two halves. Every day is a learning day here,” SC East Bengal assistant coach Tony Grant said. Grant will remain in command in the derby as head coach Robbie Fowler will have to sit out owing suspension.

“This derby has got a lot of history and memories. We know how much the derby means to the people. Hopefully, we can do our fans proud,” Grant added.