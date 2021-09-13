ISL News

Bengaluru FC ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings and venues

Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC plays its first ISL match against North East United on November 20 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Sunil Chhetri will be a key component in shaping the attack for the Blues.   -  Sportzpics for ISL

Bengaluru FC kicks off its Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) campaign against North East United FC on November 20.

The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the season which were announced on Monday. All weekday matches will begin at the usual time slot of 7:30pm, however, on Saturdays with double headers, the first game will be played at 7:30pm (was 5:30pm last season) and the second one will be held at 9:30pm (was 7:30pm last season).

The remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021. Much like last season, all the 115 games will be played across Goa's three stadiums in a bio bubble this season too.

Below is the fixture list for Bengaluru FC.

Match

Number

Date Fixture

Timings

(IST)

Venue
1November 20Bengaluru FC vs North East United FC7:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim
2November 24Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 pmTilak Maidan Stadium
3November 28Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters 7:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim
4December 4Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC 9:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim
5December 8Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC7:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim
6December 11FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC9:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim
7December 16Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan7:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim
8December 20Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC7:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim
9December 30Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 pmTilak Maidan Stadium
10January 4Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal7:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim

