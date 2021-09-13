Bengaluru FC ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings and venues

Bengaluru FC kicks off its Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) campaign against North East United FC on November 20.

The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the season which were announced on Monday. All weekday matches will begin at the usual time slot of 7:30pm, however, on Saturdays with double headers, the first game will be played at 7:30pm (was 5:30pm last season) and the second one will be held at 9:30pm (was 7:30pm last season).

RELATED| ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, teams and venues

The remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021. Much like last season, all the 115 games will be played across Goa's three stadiums in a bio bubble this season too.

Below is the fixture list for Bengaluru FC.