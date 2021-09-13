Home ISL News Bengaluru FC ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings and venues Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC plays its first ISL match against North East United on November 20 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. Team Sportstar 13 September, 2021 17:26 IST Sunil Chhetri will be a key component in shaping the attack for the Blues. - Sportzpics for ISL Team Sportstar 13 September, 2021 17:26 IST Bengaluru FC kicks off its Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) campaign against North East United FC on November 20.The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the season which were announced on Monday. All weekday matches will begin at the usual time slot of 7:30pm, however, on Saturdays with double headers, the first game will be played at 7:30pm (was 5:30pm last season) and the second one will be held at 9:30pm (was 7:30pm last season).RELATED| ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, teams and venuesThe remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021. Much like last season, all the 115 games will be played across Goa's three stadiums in a bio bubble this season too.Below is the fixture list for Bengaluru FC. Match NumberDate FixtureTimings (IST)Venue 1November 20Bengaluru FC vs North East United FC7:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim2November 24Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 pmTilak Maidan Stadium3November 28Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters 7:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim4December 4Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC 9:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim5December 8Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC7:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim6December 11FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC9:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim7December 16Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan7:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim8December 20Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC7:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim9December 30Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 pmTilak Maidan Stadium10January 4Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal7:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim Visit our ISL 2020-21 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :