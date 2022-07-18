Bengaluru FC has signed former ATK Mohun Bagan and Fijian forward Roy Krishna, the Indian Super League club confirmed on Monday.

“The Blues have secured the services of Fiji International striker and two-time Hero ISL top-scorer Roy Krishna,” the club wrote on Twitter.

The 34-year-old joined ATK in 2019 and helped the side win the Indian Super League Championship that season and won the Golden Boot on two occasions in his three-year stint in the League so far.

The fourth-highest goal scorer in the history of the ISL, Krishna is expected to pair up with Sumil Chhetri in front, who is the highest Indian goal scorer in the league.