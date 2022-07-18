ISL News

ISL 2022-23: Roy Krishna joins Bengaluru FC after leaving ATK Mohun Bagan

Team Sportstar
18 July, 2022 16:43 IST
Roy Krishna in action for ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League.

Roy Krishna in action for ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

The fourth-highest goal scorer in the history of the ISL, Krishna is expected to pair up with Sumil Chhetri in front, who is the highest Indian goal scorer in the league.

Bengaluru FC has signed former ATK Mohun Bagan and Fijian forward Roy Krishna, the Indian Super League club confirmed on Monday.

“The Blues have secured the services of Fiji International striker and two-time Hero ISL top-scorer Roy Krishna,” the club wrote on Twitter.

The 34-year-old joined ATK in 2019 and helped the side win the Indian Super League Championship that season and won the Golden Boot on two occasions in his three-year stint in the League so far.

The fourth-highest goal scorer in the history of the ISL, Krishna is expected to pair up with Sumil Chhetri in front, who is the highest Indian goal scorer in the league.

