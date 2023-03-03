ISL News

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL Knockouts: When, where to watch Indian Super League, live streaming info

With just one win from the last five outings and none from the previous six away fixtures, Kerala Blasters will need an inspirational performance against Bengaluru FC.

Team Sportstar
03 March, 2023 08:41 IST
Sunil Chhetri, the team’s legend, will look to secure a second ISL title and the first domestic double, after winning the Durand Cup this season.

Sunil Chhetri, the team’s legend, will look to secure a second ISL title and the first domestic double, after winning the Durand Cup this season. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

There was a time, not so long ago, when Bengaluru FC was staring at a third straight below-par season.

After collecting just 10 points from the first 12 matches, the 2018-19 Indian Super League champion seemed set to miss out on a playoff spot even in a generous, new format where six out of 11 teams would make the grade.

But with eight wins on the trot, Simon Grayson’s side has not only stormed into the playoff round but is the favourite going into the single-leg knock-out contest against Kerala Blasters FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday.

At stake is a spot in the semifinal against Mumbai City FC.

With just one win from the last five outings and none from the previous six away fixtures, KBFC will need an inspirational performance.

For that, two figures who can enliven proceedings, Adrian Luna and Dimitrios Diamantakos (10 goals), cannot be as silent as they were in the most recent tie between the two sides (a 1-0 home win for BFC last month).

Part of it was also down to BFC’s defence – just six goals conceded in the last eight matches – led by the outstanding Sandesh Jhingan, who will look to continue in similar vein.

In Javi Hernandez, BFC has a gamechanger, and in Roy Krishna and N. Sivasakthi, an in-form front two. KBFC will have to stop the trio that has accounted for 17 of BFC’s 27 goals this season. But without midfielder Ivan Kaliuzhnyi (suspended), it will be quite a task.

When and where to watch Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC?
When and where will Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match kick-off?
The Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, February 26 at the Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.
Where can you watch the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL match?
The Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
Where can you live stream the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL match?
The Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

