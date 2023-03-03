ISL News

Kerala Blasters players leave pitch during ISL playoff after Bengaluru FC scores ‘controversial’ freekick goal

Kerala Blasters players were called off the pitch by their manager Ivan Vukomanovic after his side conceded a controversial freekick goal against Bengaluru FC in the knockout playoff at Bengaluru on Friday.

03 March, 2023 21:43 IST
Kerala Blasters managers Ivan Vukomanovic calling his players back after the Chettri freekick.

Kerala Blasters managers Ivan Vukomanovic calling his players back after the Chettri freekick. | Photo Credit: Vipin Pawar/Focus Sports

Kerala Blasters players were called off the pitch by their manager Ivan Vukomanovic after his side conceded a controversial freekick goal against Bengaluru FC in the knockout playoff at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday.

The incident happened in the first half of extra-time, which was needed after a goalless regulation time, when BFC captain Sunil Chhetri took a freekick before the KBFC players set themselves up in a defensive position.

The Indian skipper chipped the ball over the KBFC players and into the goal leading an infuriated Vukomanovic to ask his players to leave the pitch.

The players were also seen arguing with the match officials before they were led out of the field and into the dugout by their manager.

Adrian Luna of Kerala Blasters FC walking out of the ground.

Adrian Luna of Kerala Blasters FC walking out of the ground. | Photo Credit: Vipin/Focus Sports

BFC players continued to remain on the ground along with the referees after KBFC players walked off.

After waiting for the 30 minutes of extra time to end, the match officials, in consultation with ISL authorities, blew the full-time whistle, declaring BFC as the winner.

