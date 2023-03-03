Kerala Blasters players were called off the pitch by their manager Ivan Vukomanovic after his side conceded a controversial freekick goal against Bengaluru FC in the knockout playoff at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday.

The incident happened in the first half of extra-time, which was needed after a goalless regulation time, when BFC captain Sunil Chhetri took a freekick before the KBFC players set themselves up in a defensive position.

If the ref said play on, then I don't know what's the issue from Kerala Blasters and Ivan Vukomanovic here. Chhetri and Bengaluru can take a quick free-kick, no? — Aashin Prasad (@aashin23) March 3, 2023

The Indian skipper chipped the ball over the KBFC players and into the goal leading an infuriated Vukomanovic to ask his players to leave the pitch.

The players were also seen arguing with the match officials before they were led out of the field and into the dugout by their manager.

Adrian Luna of Kerala Blasters FC walking out of the ground. | Photo Credit: Vipin/Focus Sports

BFC players continued to remain on the ground along with the referees after KBFC players walked off.

After waiting for the 30 minutes of extra time to end, the match officials, in consultation with ISL authorities, blew the full-time whistle, declaring BFC as the winner.

