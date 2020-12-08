ISL 2020, BFC vs NEUFC Live Score: Can Chhetri score for Bengaluru FC against NorthEast United?

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's ISL LIVE blog of the Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC match.

7.10 pm: Nus, as expected, has made plenty of changes. Four of them. Lalengmawia, Meetei, Sylla and Shereef -OUT. VP Suhair, Rocharzella, Lalrempuia Fanai and Fox- IN.

7.05 pm: Carles Cuadrat has named an unchanged Bengaluru XI from the win against Chennaiyin. He has again preferred Brown's pace to get behind a solid NEUFC defence.

Bheke made his first start of the season in the 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC. Both Bheke and Khabra will have their tasks cut out trying to lock down the Bengaluru right side against Luis Machado tonight. - ISL/Sportzpics

6.30 pm: Line-ups are out...

Bengaluru FC XI (4-3-3)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Harmanjot Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Ashique Kuruniyan; Udanta Singh, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Wangjam; Cleiton Silva, Deshorn Brown, Sunil Chhetri

NorthEast United FC XI (4-2-3-1)

Gurmeet Singh; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai; Suhair VP, Rochharzela, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado

6.25 pm: Team news coming up...

NEUFC head coach Gerard Nus will be expected to ring in the changes for the match against Bengaluru. In the match against Goa, he made five changes to the starting XI and still held the defending League winner's to a 1-1 draw. - ISL/Sportzpics

Bengaluru FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Harmanjot Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Ashique Kuruniyan; Udanta Singh, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Wangjam; Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai; Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado

Listen | Check out our analysis of matchweek 2 of the Indian Super League on our football special podcast, The Full Time Show. Discussion on Robbie Fowler's 'uncoached Indian players' comments, to boring Bengaluru FC and the Kolkata derby.





PREVIEW

Fresh off its maiden win this ISL campaign, against Chennaiyin FC, Bengaluru FC will look to keep up the momentum when it takes on NorthEast United FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday.

BFC is unbeaten in the league so far and is fifth in the table with five points from three games. But NorthEast is also yet to taste defeat, and is a rung above on eight points, having played a match more.

“It's going to be a very tactical match because they are a very well-organised team,” BFC boss Carles Cuadrat said. “NorthEast are very compact in defence and wait for opportunities to attack.”

“But we are a very consistent team with a clear plan. It’s very difficult to play against us. At the same time, we know that we have room for improvement and that is what we are trying to do,” Cuadrat added.

Shades of this were visible against Chennaiyin, where BFC showed greater purpose in driving forward from the get-go. Much of this had to do with midfielder Dimas Delgado starting his first match of the season. The BFC camp will hope for this to continue and result in the team’s first goal from open play this edition.

Up top, Cleiton Silva seems to have done enough to sew up one of the forward positions, but the role of his partner is up for grabs, with Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh and Kristian Opseth all in the fray.

NorthEast is a team very much in the same mould as BFC – strong defensively and looking to hit on the counter. The centre-back pairing of Benjamin Lambot and Dylan Fox has been solid and the side has thus far drawn against FC Goa and Kerala Blasters, handed Sergio Lobera his only defeat as Mumbai City FC manager and beaten Robbie Fowler’s SC East Bengal.

“We try in many ways to be dangerous for the opponent, whether it is counter-attack, positional play, from set-pieces or other ways,” explained NorthEast coach Gerard Nus. “We try to be unpredictable."

“[But] the principles of our style will not change because we believe in them. Of course, we also take into consideration the opponent. Bengaluru is really strong in set-pieces. So we are going to be prepared in the best way possible.”

NorthEast has never beaten BFC in the league stage and Tuesday may be a good time to do so.

ISL 2020-21 points table

The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will mark the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.

The seventh edition of the ISL got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following SC East Bengal's inclusion, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.