ISL 2020, CFC vs HFC Live Score: Chennaiyin FC faces Hyderabad FC

5:50 PM: Key Numbers: CFC VS HFC

Goals Scored: CFC - 7 HFC - 7 Goals Conceded: CFC - 7 HFC - 10 Cleansheets: CFC - 3 HFC - 2 Top scorers: Rahil Ali (CFC) - 2, Aridane Santana (HFC) - 5 Standings: CFC - 10 (7th) HFC - 9 (8th)

The seventh edition of the ISL got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following the inclusion of SC East Bengal, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.

ISL 2020: Points Table

MATCH PREVIEW

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) and Hyderabad FC (HFC) have not had the best of results in the last few outings of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL). While Chennaiyin has had two draws: a 2-2 result with East Bengal and a goalless one with ATK Mohun Bagan, Hyderabad had lost three consecutive matches: to Mumbai (0-2), Kerala Blasters (0-2) and FC Goa (1-2). When they clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim Stadium in Goa on Monday, the teams would be more than eager to bag full three points.

The new year, the clubs believe, will provide positive tidings.

Chennaiyin has been guilty of not being able to score despite taking more shots at the target than most of its rival sides. Csaba Laszlo, the club’s head coach, however, expressed confidence that his team can turn things around. “Hopefully we can create the same amount of chances [like in earlier matches] we can score even more goals. I think to create chances is more difficult than to score in football. For us, it has been the other way around. I am really confident the boys will score. I am pleased with the way the boys are responding,” he said.



Hyderabad started as an unknown entity but played well with Indian players showing its potential. Now, the pressure is on Hyderabad as it has lost three matches on the trot and its head coach Manuel Marquez knows that the team can still sort things and come out with a better result.

He argued that in the league only Mumbai City FC, which has been outstanding so far, looks likely to be assured of a play-offs place while among the rest, every team has a good chance to make it to the top 4.

“This moment, I think only Mumbai City has made it to the top four. ATK Mohun Bagan is a strong team especially in the second line of defence. [Against] all the other teams, you have an equal chance to win or lose. Moreover, if you look at the statistics we have been the team that has given the [opposition teams] the least number of chances to score."

He also admitted that the team depends more on striker Aridane Santana and that other players will have to score for the team to progress further.

Csaba revealed that captain Rafael Crivellaro would be a doubtful starter for the match after the ankle injury he sustained in the last match against ATK Mohun Bagan.