Chennaiyin FC parts ways with assistant coach Sabir Pasha

Chennaiyin FC’s long-serving assistant coach, Syed Sabir Pasha, stepped down from his role at the club with immediate effect on Wednesday.

08 March, 2023 12:52 IST
Chennaiyin FC’s long-serving assistant coach, Syed Sabir Pasha steps down. (File Photo)

Chennaiyin FC’s long-serving assistant coach, Syed Sabir Pasha steps down. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: GANESAN V

Having joined the club in 2016, the former India forward played a crucial role in Chennaiyin’s performances for eight years. He also served as the interim manager of the team for four league games from February 2022 until the current head coach Thomas Brdaric took over last year.

The team clinched the 2017-18 Indian Super League title during his tenure as assistant coach.

“Eight long and great years with this prestigious club was amazing. I thank the owners as well as the management in this regard for trusting me and allowing me to work for such a long time. I have seen many ups and downs with this club and all of it is a learning process for me,” Pasha said.

“I request the fans, who were amazing so far, to keep supporting this club as they have been so far. By wishing this club many more wins and trophies, I sign off.”

The Marina Machans will announce Pasha’s replacement in the coming days.

