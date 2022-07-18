ISL News

To create a successful team is my challenge: Chennaiyin FC head coach, Brdaric

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Chennai 18 July, 2022 18:46 IST
Thomas Brdaric is looking forward to working with the captain, Anirudh Thapa, and to turn the fortunes of the Marina Machans in the Indian Super League.

Chennaiyin FC finished eighth overall and last in terms of the goals scored last season, an unlikely position for a two-time champion and a three-time finalist.

Chennaiyin FC finished eighth overall and last in terms of the goals scored last season, an unlikely position for a two-time champion and a three-time finalist.

Its new head coach Thomas Brdaric seeks exactly such teams, making them "suitable" for his successor.

"To create or build a successful team is always my challenge," he said.

He's philosophical. "You need luck."

Yet, he's very practical and, given his track record, gets the job done. "The best quality needed to win titles is to be patient, humble, and understand how football works. I mean, I'm not here to waste time. We need to progress in a very professional way."

Brdaric is looking forward to working with the captain, Anirudh Thapa.

"I assume he’s really physically fit because I haven’t seen him in real life, but only in the videos, and I know him from what the Indian National coach has been telling me. I have big expectations for him."

The German has played a big part in securing the signatures of Petar Sliskovic and Fallou Diagne, experienced players he knows way too well.

His assistant-coach friend is also from his previous stint with the Albanian club Vllaznia which they transformed into a successful one.

"You can't sleep in the bed and just dream," Brdaric said while responding to the query if he will bring the Indian Super League (ISL) trophy to Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC will leave for Kolkata on July 24 to play friendly matches as part of the preparation for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The team will play the Durand Cup with a full-strength squad thereafter. The team will aldo sign its last ISL foreign player this week.

