ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will take on Bengaluru FC (BFC) in match 16 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on December 4, Thursday.

Two-time champion Chennaiyin FC is appearing in its seventh season, while the 2018-19 champion Bengaluru FC is appearing in its fourth season.

CFC, last season's runner-up, has enjoyed reasonable success in the league stage of the league over the years. The Chennai-based side has played 109 matches in the regular season, winning 42 of those at a success rate of 38.5 per cent.

On the other hand, the Bangalore-based side has a remarkable record in the league stage, winning 35 of out of 64 matches at a success rate of 54.7 per cent.

Overall Head To Head - CFC- BFC (Total: 7 | Wins - CFC: 3 , BFC: 3 , Draws:1 )

Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC have squared off seven times in the ISL and the two sides currently share the honours with three wins apiece. Their previous encounter in the 2019-20 season in Chennai ended 0-0, the solitary draw in this fixture so far.

First meeting (BFC 1-2 CFC)

The first ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 17, 2017 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore. Visitor Chennaiyin opened its account early, with Jeje Lalphekhlua finding the back of the net in the 5th minute. After enjoying the lion's share of the ball, the host finally equalised in the 85th minute through Sunil Chhetri. However, their happiness was short-lived as Chennaiyin's Dhanpal Ganesh netted the winner three minutes later and secured three points for his side on the night.

READ: ISL 2020-21 Preview: Chennaiyin eyes return to winning ways against winless Bengaluru



Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)

The recent battle between the two sides has also been fought neck-to-neck, with both sides winning two games each.

Last 5 Games:

CFC vs BFC: 0-0

BFC vs CFC: 3-0

CFC vs BFC: 2-1

BFC vs CFC: 1-0

BFC vs CFC: 1-2

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Chennaiyin FC: 8

Bengaluru FC: 11

(CFC has failed to score against BFC thrice in their last four meetings)

READ: ISL 2020-21 news, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Top 3 scorers:

5 goals- Sunil Chhetri (BFC)

3 goals- Miku (BFC)

2 goals- Mailson Alves (CFC)

Clean sheets:

Chennaiyin FC: 0

Bengaluru FC: 3

Red Cards:

Chennaiyin FC - 2 (Thoi Singh, Henrique Sereno)

Bengaluru FC- 0