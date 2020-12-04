ISL News ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for CFC vs BFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC. Team Sportstar 04 December, 2020 13:10 IST Team Sportstar 04 December, 2020 13:10 IST Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will take on Bengaluru FC (BFC) in match 16 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on December 4, Thursday.Two-time champion Chennaiyin FC is appearing in its seventh season, while the 2018-19 champion Bengaluru FC is appearing in its fourth season.CFC, last season's runner-up, has enjoyed reasonable success in the league stage of the league over the years. The Chennai-based side has played 109 matches in the regular season, winning 42 of those at a success rate of 38.5 per cent.On the other hand, the Bangalore-based side has a remarkable record in the league stage, winning 35 of out of 64 matches at a success rate of 54.7 per cent.Overall Head To Head - CFC- BFC (Total: 7 | Wins - CFC: 3 , BFC: 3 , Draws:1 )Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC have squared off seven times in the ISL and the two sides currently share the honours with three wins apiece. Their previous encounter in the 2019-20 season in Chennai ended 0-0, the solitary draw in this fixture so far.First meeting (BFC 1-2 CFC)The first ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 17, 2017 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore. Visitor Chennaiyin opened its account early, with Jeje Lalphekhlua finding the back of the net in the 5th minute. After enjoying the lion's share of the ball, the host finally equalised in the 85th minute through Sunil Chhetri. However, their happiness was short-lived as Chennaiyin's Dhanpal Ganesh netted the winner three minutes later and secured three points for his side on the night.READ: ISL 2020-21 Preview: Chennaiyin eyes return to winning ways against winless Bengaluru Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)The recent battle between the two sides has also been fought neck-to-neck, with both sides winning two games each.Last 5 Games:CFC vs BFC: 0-0BFC vs CFC: 3-0CFC vs BFC: 2-1BFC vs CFC: 1-0BFC vs CFC: 1-2STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:Chennaiyin FC: 8Bengaluru FC: 11(CFC has failed to score against BFC thrice in their last four meetings)READ: ISL 2020-21 news, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation Top 3 scorers:5 goals- Sunil Chhetri (BFC)3 goals- Miku (BFC)2 goals- Mailson Alves (CFC)Clean sheets:Chennaiyin FC: 0 Bengaluru FC: 3Red Cards:Chennaiyin FC - 2 (Thoi Singh, Henrique Sereno)Bengaluru FC- 0ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020, Head to Head Record, Stats More Videos ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Preview ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL today: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for