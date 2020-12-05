ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC - Talking Points

Bengaluru FC defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in a 2020-21 Indian Super League match at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Friday, with captain Sunil Chhetri converting a penalty in the 56th minute.

Here are the important talking points from match 16 of ISL 2020-21.

1) CHHETRI FINALLY OPENS HIS ACCOUNT

Bengaluru forward Chhetri, ISL's second-highest goal scorer of all time, clearly struggled up front during his side's opening two games against FC Goa and Hyderabad FC. He hardly had any touches inside the box and failed to create chances for others.

His spot-kick against Chennaiyin couldn't have come at a better time. This was his 40th goal in the tournament's history, and a very important one. Though he wasn't at his best on the field, he finally opened his account this season. This could be the sign of better things to come for him and Bengaluru.

2) THAPA INJURY RUINS CFC'S DAY

Anirudh Thapa has been CFC's best player this edition so far. His performances against Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters were top notch. However, the Chennai vice-captain didn't have it easy this time because Ashique Kuruniyan, who was lucky to not concede a penalty in the 69th minute after a handball, was right after him.

The Bengaluru winger put on two mistimed tackles on the 22-year-old midifelder in the space of less than 10 minutes. Thapa was eventually substituted and was seen with an ice pack on his right foot. This untimely injury ruined CFC's chances in the game and manager Csaba Laszlo would be hoping that it's nothing serious.

3) WANGJAM KEEPS CRIVELLARO QUIET

Player of the match Suresh Wangjam had one job on Friday -- to prevent Chennaiyin FC's captain and Brazilian playmaker Rafael Crivellaro from creating chances and taking shots -- and the Indian midfielder came out on top in the duel.

He successfully completed four out of the five tackles he attempted on the night and executed a few tactical fouls to break CFC transitions before it got too close to the penalty box. Despite getting a yellow card very early into the second-half, he maintained his composure and kept troubling the opposition.