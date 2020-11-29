Home ISL News ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for CFC vs KBFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC. Team Sportstar 29 November, 2020 10:32 IST Chennaiyin FC will look to continue its good start to the ISL 2020-21 season. - sportzpics Team Sportstar 29 November, 2020 10:32 IST Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will take on Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in match 11 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim, Goa on November 29, Sunday.Both teams will be featuring in their seventh ISL season. Chennaiyin FC, in terms of wins during the regular season, is the second most successful team in the history of the competition with 42 victories from 108 matches at a success rate of 38.8 per cent. Meanwhile, Kerala stands sixth on the all-time list with 29 wins from 104 games with a 27.8 per cent success rate.Kerala is still without a win in the season after losing the first match to ATK Mohun Bagan and then drew 2-2 against NorthEast United FC. Chennaiyin made a winning start to the season, beating Jamshedpur FC 2-1 and will look continue its momentum against its Southern rival.Overall Head-to-head form ( Total: 14 | Wins - CFC: 6, KBFC: 3| Draws: 5)Chennaiyin and Kerala have met each other 14 times in the ISL and CFC has dominated the fixture with six wins. The teams have also played out five draws in the past.The two sides met at the semifinals stage in the inaugural 2014 season where Kerala went through the to final with a 4-3 win on aggregate. First meeting:The first meeting between the two sides took place on 21 October, 2014 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The match ended in a 2-1 victory for Chennaiyin FC. The most recent fixture in 2019-20 season was the highest scoring match as the match ended in a 6-3 win for Chennaiyin.RELATED1) ISL 2020-21 news: Chennaiyin, Kerala Blasters renew rivalry in new season 2) ISL 2020-21 news: Who are Kerala Blasters FC's foreign players? 3) ISL 2020-21: Who are Chennaiyin FC's foreign players? 4) ISL 2020-21 news, Chennaiyin FC preview: Slow starter needs to hit right chord early Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)KBFC 3-6 CFCCFC 3-1 KBFCKBFC 3-0 CFCCFC 0-0 KBFCKBFC 0-0 CFCStat attack from the fixtureGoals scored:Chennaiyin FC: 21Kerala Blasters FC: 18Top 3 scorers:Bartholomew Ogbeche (KBFC) 4 Nerijus Valskis (CFC) 3 Stephen Paul (KBFC) 3 CK Vineeth (KBFC) 3 Lalrinzuala Chhangte (CFC) 3 Clean sheets:Chennaiyin FC: 4Kerala Blasters FC: 5 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos