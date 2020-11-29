ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will take on Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in match 11 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim, Goa on November 29, Sunday.

Both teams will be featuring in their seventh ISL season. Chennaiyin FC, in terms of wins during the regular season, is the second most successful team in the history of the competition with 42 victories from 108 matches at a success rate of 38.8 per cent. Meanwhile, Kerala stands sixth on the all-time list with 29 wins from 104 games with a 27.8 per cent success rate.

Kerala is still without a win in the season after losing the first match to ATK Mohun Bagan and then drew 2-2 against NorthEast United FC. Chennaiyin made a winning start to the season, beating Jamshedpur FC 2-1 and will look continue its momentum against its Southern rival.

Overall Head-to-head form ( Total: 14 | Wins - CFC: 6, KBFC: 3| Draws: 5)

Chennaiyin and Kerala have met each other 14 times in the ISL and CFC has dominated the fixture with six wins. The teams have also played out five draws in the past.

The two sides met at the semifinals stage in the inaugural 2014 season where Kerala went through the to final with a 4-3 win on aggregate.

First meeting:

The first meeting between the two sides took place on 21 October, 2014 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The match ended in a 2-1 victory for Chennaiyin FC. The most recent fixture in 2019-20 season was the highest scoring match as the match ended in a 6-3 win for Chennaiyin.

Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)

KBFC 3-6 CFC

CFC 3-1 KBFC

KBFC 3-0 CFC

CFC 0-0 KBFC

KBFC 0-0 CFC

Stat attack from the fixture

Goals scored:

Chennaiyin FC: 21

Kerala Blasters FC: 18

Top 3 scorers:

Bartholomew Ogbeche (KBFC) 4

Nerijus Valskis (CFC) 3

Stephen Paul (KBFC) 3

CK Vineeth (KBFC) 3

Lalrinzuala Chhangte (CFC) 3

Clean sheets:

Chennaiyin FC: 4

Kerala Blasters FC: 5