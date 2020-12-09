Home ISL News ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for CFC vs MCFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League H2H record, match stats, preview and updates from Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC. Team Sportstar 09 December, 2020 10:18 IST Team Sportstar 09 December, 2020 10:18 IST Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will take on Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in match 22 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim, Goa on December 9, Wednesday.Both teams will be featuring in their seventh ISL season. Chennaiyin FC, in terms of wins during the regular season, is the second most successful team in the history of the competition with 42 victories from 110 matches at a success rate of 38.18 per cent. Meanwhile, Mumbai stands third on the all-time list with 41 wins from 104 games with a 39.4 per cent success rate.Mumbai City is top of the table with 3 wins and one loss from four matches so far while Chennaiyin slipped to eighth with four points after losing its latest match to Bengaluru FC by a 1-0 margin.Overall Head-to-head form ( Total: 12 | Wins: CFC: 6, MCFC: 4 | Draws: 2)Chennaiyin and Mumbai have met each other 12 times in the ISL group stages and CFC has dominated the fixture with six wins. The teams have also played out two draws in the past.First meeting:The first meeting between the two sides took place on 28 October, 2014 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The match ended in a 5-1 victory for Chennaiyin FC. Elano Blumer and John Stiven scored two goals each while Jeje Lalapekhlua also added to the scoreline. Syed Rahim Nabi grabbed a late consolation for Mumbai. It also remains the highest-scoring clash between the two sides.RELATED1) ISL 2020-21 news: Who are Kerala Blasters FC's foreign players? 2) ISL 2020-21: Who are Chennaiyin FC's foreign players? Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)MCFC 0-1 CFC CFC 0-0 MCFCMCFC 2-0 CFCCFC 0-1 MCFCCFC 1-0 MCFCStat attack from the fixtureGoals scored:Chennaiyin FC: 16Mumbai City FC: 7Top 3 scorers:John Stiven (CFC) -5Jeje Lalpekhlua (CFC) - 3Elano Blumer (CFC) - 2Modou Sogou (CFC) - 2Clean sheets:Chennaiyin FC: 6Mumbai City FC: 5 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos