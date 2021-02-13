ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in match 92 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa on Saturday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 18 | Wins - CFC: 8, FCG: 9; Draws: 1)

Goa holds a narrow edge over Chennaiyin with nine wins.

Last meeting (FCG 1-2 CFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 19, 2020 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. In an evenly poised contest, the Gaurs dominated the possession but Chennaiyin opened the scoring through a stunning fifth-minute goal from Rafael Crivellaro.

Goa evened out soon after with Jorge Mendoza striking back in the ninth minute. Crivellaro who missed crucial chances to take the lead early on in the second half, eventually set up the winner. Crivellaro’s pass from the Goan box found Rahim Ali at the finish in the 53rd minute. Chennaiyin held onto the lead to beat Goa 2-1 to snatch the three points.

Current Position in Table:

CFC: Chennaiyin is eighth on the table with 17 points from as many games. It has three wins, eight draws and six losses in its campaign.

FCG: Goa is in the fourth position with 23 points from 16 games. It has five wins, eight draws and three losses in its tally.

Form Guide:

CFC (LDLDL) - Chennaiyin’s woeful campaign is reflective in its recent performances. Csaba Laszlo’s men are on a five-match winless streak with three losses and two draws to its name.

FCG (DWDDD)- In a frustrating run of form, Goa has racked up five successive draws with a stunning 3-3 draw against Mumbai City FC in its last match adding to the tally.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

Chennaiyin FC: 11

FC Goa: 24



Top scorers 2020/21

CFC:

4 - Esmael Goncalves

2 - Anirudh Thapa

FCG:

11 - Igor Angulo

5 - Jorge Mendoza

3 - Ishan Pandita

Top-rated player- CFC

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 7.08

Matches 17 Minutes played 1186 Goals/Assists 1/1 Passing Accuracy 60.7 Interceptions 15 Average Passes/Game 35.18

Top-rated player- FCG:

Jorge Mendoza - 7.75

Matches 16 Minutes played 1273 Goals/Assists 5/1 Passing Accuracy 59.97 Interceptions 9 Average Passes/Game 46.06

Clean sheets 2020/21:

CFC: 6

FCG: 2