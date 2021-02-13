ISL News ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for CFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC. Team Sportstar 13 February, 2021 16:35 IST Team Sportstar 13 February, 2021 16:35 IST Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in match 92 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa on Saturday. Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 18 | Wins - CFC: 8, FCG: 9; Draws: 1)Goa holds a narrow edge over Chennaiyin with nine wins.Last meeting (FCG 1-2 CFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 19, 2020 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. In an evenly poised contest, the Gaurs dominated the possession but Chennaiyin opened the scoring through a stunning fifth-minute goal from Rafael Crivellaro. Podcast - The latest episode of The Full Time Show features the Robbie Fowler interview with our reporters Shyam Vasudevan and Amitabha Das Sharma. We also take a deep dive into his controversy-courting maiden ISL coaching sojourn and his season with SC East Bengal. Goa evened out soon after with Jorge Mendoza striking back in the ninth minute. Crivellaro who missed crucial chances to take the lead early on in the second half, eventually set up the winner. Crivellaro’s pass from the Goan box found Rahim Ali at the finish in the 53rd minute. Chennaiyin held onto the lead to beat Goa 2-1 to snatch the three points. Current Position in Table:CFC: Chennaiyin is eighth on the table with 17 points from as many games. It has three wins, eight draws and six losses in its campaign. FCG: Goa is in the fourth position with 23 points from 16 games. It has five wins, eight draws and three losses in its tally.Form Guide:CFC (LDLDL) - Chennaiyin’s woeful campaign is reflective in its recent performances. Csaba Laszlo’s men are on a five-match winless streak with three losses and two draws to its name.FCG (DWDDD)- In a frustrating run of form, Goa has racked up five successive draws with a stunning 3-3 draw against Mumbai City FC in its last match adding to the tally.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):Chennaiyin FC: 11FC Goa: 24Top scorers 2020/21CFC:4 - Esmael Goncalves2 - Anirudh Thapa FCG:11 - Igor Angulo5 - Jorge Mendoza3 - Ishan Pandita Top-rated player- CFCLallianzuala Chhangte - 7.08Matches17Minutes played1186Goals/Assists1/1Passing Accuracy60.7Interceptions15Average Passes/Game35.18 Top-rated player- FCG:Jorge Mendoza - 7.75Matches16Minutes played1273Goals/Assists5/1Passing Accuracy59.97Interceptions9Average Passes/Game46.06 Clean sheets 2020/21:CFC: 6FCG: 2 ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for