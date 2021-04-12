Home ISL News Chianese signs one-year contract extension wit Hyderabad FC Australian striker Joel Chianese has extended his stay at Indian Super League club Hyderabad FC. Team Sportstar 12 April, 2021 17:09 IST Joel Chianese scored thrice and crafted an assist in the 12 games he played for Hyderabad FC in ISL 2020-21. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 12 April, 2021 17:09 IST Indian Super League club side Hyderabad FC has retained striker Joel Chianese for another season. The club announced on Monday that the Australian has signed a one-year extension that will keep him with the team until the end of the 2021-22 season. The 31-year-old will join his former side Perth Glory on a short-term deal till the end of the current 2020-21 A-League season.RELATED| Liston Colaco joins ATK Mohun Bagan on a record transfer fee After missing a few initial games due to an injury, Joel returned featured in 12 games under coach Manolo Marquez and scored thrice and crafted an assist. Official Announcement! @Joel_Chianese agrees terms for one-year extension with Hyderabad FC; to join @PerthGloryFC on a short-term deal till the end of their season. #HyderabadFC https://t.co/d1qlNs3U96— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) April 12, 2021 He played a key role in Hyderabad FC's remarkable ISL 2020-21 campaign, where the side finished fifth and narrowly missed out on a playoff berth. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.