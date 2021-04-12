ISL News

Chianese signs one-year contract extension wit Hyderabad FC

Australian striker Joel Chianese has extended his stay at Indian Super League club Hyderabad FC.

12 April, 2021
Joel Chianese

Joel Chianese scored thrice and crafted an assist in the 12 games he played for Hyderabad FC in ISL 2020-21.   -  ISL/Sportzpics

Indian Super League club side Hyderabad FC has retained striker Joel Chianese for another season. The club announced on Monday that the Australian has signed a one-year extension that will keep him with the team until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 31-year-old will join his former side Perth Glory on a short-term deal till the end of the current 2020-21 A-League season.

After missing a few initial games due to an injury, Joel returned featured in 12 games under coach Manolo Marquez and scored thrice and crafted an assist.

 

He played a key role in Hyderabad FC's remarkable ISL 2020-21 campaign, where the side finished fifth and narrowly missed out on a playoff berth.