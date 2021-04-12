Chianese signs one-year contract extension wit Hyderabad FC

Indian Super League club side Hyderabad FC has retained striker Joel Chianese for another season. The club announced on Monday that the Australian has signed a one-year extension that will keep him with the team until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 31-year-old will join his former side Perth Glory on a short-term deal till the end of the current 2020-21 A-League season.

RELATED| Liston Colaco joins ATK Mohun Bagan on a record transfer fee

After missing a few initial games due to an injury, Joel returned featured in 12 games under coach Manolo Marquez and scored thrice and crafted an assist.

Official Announcement! @Joel_Chianese agrees terms for one-year extension with Hyderabad FC; to join @PerthGloryFC on a short-term deal till the end of their season. #HyderabadFC https://t.co/d1qlNs3U96 — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) April 12, 2021

He played a key role in Hyderabad FC's remarkable ISL 2020-21 campaign, where the side finished fifth and narrowly missed out on a playoff berth.