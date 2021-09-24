ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal appoints former Madrid coach Angel Garcia as assistant coach

SC East Bengal, on Friday, announced the appointment of former Real Madrid coach, Angel Garcia as head coach Manuel Manolo Diaz's deputy for the upcoming season.

Garcia has over two decades of coaching experience and has worked with the likes of Vicente del Bosque at Real Madrid between 1993-94, Rafa Benítez in Real Madrid and Real Valladolid between 1994-1996 as both football conditioning and assistant coach.





A UEFA Pro License holder, Garcia is well-versed in the fields of sports science, fitness and conditioning. He has worked closely with players like David Villa and David Silva and has also worked with the Georgia national team in 2008.

“I am happy to be part of such a big club like SC East Bengal. I have worked in some of the finest football clubs and with some of the best coaches. I know what it takes to bring the winning mentality and that is what we will try to do here,” Garcia said.

“I am looking forward for the challenge ahead and I can’t wait to get started,” he added.