East Bengal in ‘advanced stage’ talks with Lobera as next coach

Struggling to find its feet in Indian Super League (ISL), East Bengal is in talks with high-profile Spanish tactician Sergio Lobera and the negotiation has reached an “advanced stage”.

“We are trying our best to bring him in and revive our fortunes. Our talks are at an advanced stage but he’s yet to sign the contract,” a top East Bengal official told PTI.

Lobera is currently contracted with Sichuan Jiuniu in China’s One Division League. If the deal is finalised, Lobera will replace former India coach Stephen Constantine, who is overseeing the team’s campaign in Super Cup in Kerala.

Lobera had previously coached in India at FC Goa between 2017 and 2020 where he won the League Winner’s Shield and the Super Cup before winning the ISL Shield and Trophy double at Mumbai City FC in his only season there.

The Spaniard then stepped down from the role to move to City Football Group-affiliated Chinese club Sichuan Jiuniu.

Having joined the side at the start of the season, the Englishman Constantine made some promising signings but failed to turn around their ISL fortunes.

East Bengal managed just six wins from 20 matches this season to finish ninth in the 11-team standings

The Red and Golds have had three different coaches in the last three years and finished a lowly 9th, 11th and 9th in the league since their move to the ISL in 2020.