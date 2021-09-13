Home ISL News FC Goa ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule and match timings FC Goa will begin its ISL 2021-22 campaign against defending champion Mumbai City FC on November 22 at 7:30 pm at the Fatorda stadium. Team Sportstar 13 September, 2021 17:57 IST This will be FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando's second season in charge of the Gaurs. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar 13 September, 2021 17:57 IST The Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) is all set to begin on November 19. The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the season which were announced on Monday. All weekday matches will begin at the usual time slot of 7:30pm, however, on Saturdays with double headers, the first game will be played at 7:30pm (was 5:30pm last season) and the second one will be held at 9:30pm (was 7:30pm last season).RELATED| ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule and match timings for November The remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021. Much like last season, all the 115 games will be played across Goa's three stadiums in a bio-bubble this season too.Here's the full list of FC Goa's matches in the announced schedule. The team will take on defending champion Mumbai City FC on November 22 to kick off its season. Full list of FC Goa's ISL 2021-22 fixturesMatch NumberDateFixtureTimings (IST)Venue4November 22Mumbai City vs FC Goa7:30 pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda8November 26FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC7:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim17December 4NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa7:30 pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda21December 7SC East Bengal vs FC Goa7:30 pmTilak Maidan Stadium26December 11FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC9:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim34December 18FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC9:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim40December 24Odisha FC vs FC Goa7:30 pmTilak Maidan Stadium44December 29ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa7:30 pmNehru Stadium, Fatorda46January 02Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa7:30 pmTilak Maidan Stadium54January 08FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC9:30 pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim Visit our ISL 2020-21 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :