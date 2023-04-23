ISL: FC Goa parts ways with coach Carlos Pena

FC Goa announced on Sunday that it is parting ways with with head coach Carlos Pena and his assistants - Gorka Azkorra, Eduard Carrera and Joel Dones.

Pena, who had a successful stint as a player with the Gaurs, had joined the club as coach for the 2022-23 season. The Spaniard failed to guide his side to playoffs as it finished seventh in the ISL 2022-23 season. The Gaurs then went on to finish second in Group C of the 2023 Super Cup.

“On behalf of everyone at FC Goa, I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Carlos Pena and his coaching staff, Gorka Azkorra, Joel Dones and Eduard Carrera for the integrity and sincerity with which they went about doing their job,” said, Ravi Puskur, FC Goa Director of Football.

“Unfortunately, the results didn’t accompany the hard work put in behind the scenes but that does not take away from the time and effort they have dedicated towards the development and growth of the team,” he added.