ISL News

ISL: FC Goa parts ways with coach Carlos Pena

Pena, who had a successful stint as a player with the Gaurs, had joined the club as coach for the 2022-23 season. The Spaniard failed to guide his side to playoffs as it finished seventh in the ISL 2022-23 season.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 23 April, 2023 18:49 IST
CHENNAI 23 April, 2023 18:49 IST
Carlos Pena was at the helm of FC Goa for the 2022-23 season.

Carlos Pena was at the helm of FC Goa for the 2022-23 season. | Photo Credit: FC GOA

Pena, who had a successful stint as a player with the Gaurs, had joined the club as coach for the 2022-23 season. The Spaniard failed to guide his side to playoffs as it finished seventh in the ISL 2022-23 season.

FC Goa announced on Sunday that it is parting ways with with head coach Carlos Pena and his assistants - Gorka Azkorra, Eduard Carrera and Joel Dones.

Also Read
Super Cup Semifinal: Nandhakumar’s brace helps Odisha FC beat NorthEast United FC 3-1

Pena, who had a successful stint as a player with the Gaurs, had joined the club as coach for the 2022-23 season. The Spaniard failed to guide his side to playoffs as it finished seventh in the ISL 2022-23 season. The Gaurs then went on to finish second in Group C of the 2023 Super Cup.

“On behalf of everyone at FC Goa, I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Carlos Pena and his coaching staff, Gorka Azkorra, Joel Dones and Eduard Carrera for the integrity and sincerity with which they went about doing their job,” said, Ravi Puskur, FC Goa Director of Football.

“Unfortunately, the results didn’t accompany the hard work put in behind the scenes but that does not take away from the time and effort they have dedicated towards the development and growth of the team,” he added.

Read more stories on ISL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Roy Krishna leaves ATK Mohun Bagan - a look back at his time in the ISL

Ivan Vukomanovic - Helping creative flair bring results for Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters stuns Mumbai City, give MCFC a taste of their medicine

Slide shows

ISL season 6: Opening ceremony in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us