ISL News ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for FCG vs HFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa. Team Sportstar 28 February, 2021 09:33 IST FC Goa will take on Hyderabad FC in Match 109 of the 2020–21 Indian Super League at the Fatoda stadium in Goa.Overall ISL head-to-head: (Played: 3, Wins: FC Goa: 3, HFC: 0, Draws: 0)FC Goa has dominated the fixture with three wins.Last meeting: (FCG 2 -1 HFC )In their last meeting on December 30, 2020, FC Goa came back from a goal down to beat Hyderabad FC 2–1, with Igor Angulo scoring a 90th minute winner. Current position in table:FC Goa: Goa is currently fourth on the table with 30 points in 19 games, including seven wins, nine draws and three losses.HFC: HFC is just one spot below Goa on the table, with 28 points in 19 matches, including six wins, 10 draws and three losses.PREVIEW | Goa, Hyderabad in shootout for final playoff placeFORM GUIDEFCG (WWDDD): FC Goa comes into this fixture, having not lost in the last12 matches. In that period, the team has won five matches and drawn the remaining seven. HFC (DWDDW): Hyderabad FC also heads into this game unbeaten in its last 11 encounters. Hyderabad has won four of them and drawn the other seven.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season)FC Goa: 31HFC: 27Top Scorers (2020–21)FCGIgor Angulo - 13Jorge Ortiz - 6Ishan Pandita - 4HFCAridane Santana - 10Francisco Sandaza - 4Halicharan Nazary - 4Top-rated player- FCGJorge Ortiz -7.83Matches18Minutes Played1447Goals/Assists6/1Passing Accuracy60.56Interceptions11Average Passes/Game48.89 Top-rated player - HFCAridane Sandana- 7.85Matches18Minutes Played1597Goals/Assists10/2Passing Accuracy54.18Interceptions16Average Passes/Game29.22 Clean SheetsFC Goa - 2Hyderabad FC - 7