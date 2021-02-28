ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

FC Goa will take on Hyderabad FC in Match 109 of the 2020–21 Indian Super League at the Fatoda stadium in Goa.

Overall ISL head-to-head: (Played: 3, Wins: FC Goa: 3, HFC: 0, Draws: 0)

FC Goa has dominated the fixture with three wins.

Last meeting: (FCG 2 -1 HFC )

In their last meeting on December 30, 2020, FC Goa came back from a goal down to beat Hyderabad FC 2–1, with Igor Angulo scoring a 90th minute winner.

Current position in table:

FC Goa: Goa is currently fourth on the table with 30 points in 19 games, including seven wins, nine draws and three losses.

HFC: HFC is just one spot below Goa on the table, with 28 points in 19 matches, including six wins, 10 draws and three losses.

FORM GUIDE

FCG (WWDDD): FC Goa comes into this fixture, having not lost in the last12 matches. In that period, the team has won five matches and drawn the remaining seven.

HFC (DWDDW): Hyderabad FC also heads into this game unbeaten in its last 11 encounters. Hyderabad has won four of them and drawn the other seven.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season)

FC Goa: 31

HFC: 27

Top Scorers (2020–21)

FCG

Igor Angulo - 13

Jorge Ortiz - 6

Ishan Pandita - 4

HFC

Aridane Santana - 10

Francisco Sandaza - 4

Halicharan Nazary - 4

Top-rated player- FCG

Jorge Ortiz -7.83

Matches 18 Minutes Played 1447 Goals/Assists 6/1 Passing Accuracy 60.56 Interceptions 11 Average Passes/Game 48.89

Top-rated player - HFC

Aridane Sandana- 7.85

Matches 18 Minutes Played 1597 Goals/Assists 10/2 Passing Accuracy 54.18 Interceptions 16 Average Passes/Game 29.22

Clean Sheets

FC Goa - 2

Hyderabad FC - 7