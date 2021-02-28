ISL News

ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

FCG vs HFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
28 February, 2021 09:33 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
28 February, 2021 09:33 IST

FC Goa will take on Hyderabad FC in Match 109 of the 2020–21 Indian Super League at the Fatoda stadium in Goa.

Overall ISL head-to-head: (Played: 3, Wins: FC Goa: 3, HFC: 0, Draws: 0)

FC Goa has dominated the fixture with three wins.

Last meeting: (FCG 2 -1 HFC )

In their last meeting on December 30, 2020, FC Goa came back from a goal down to beat Hyderabad FC 2–1, with Igor Angulo scoring a 90th minute winner. 

Current position in table:

FC Goa: Goa is currently fourth on the table with 30 points in 19 games, including seven wins, nine draws and three losses.

HFC: HFC is just one spot below Goa on the table, with 28 points in 19 matches, including six wins, 10 draws and three losses.

PREVIEW | Goa, Hyderabad in shootout for final playoff place

FORM GUIDE

FCG (WWDDD): FC Goa comes into this fixture, having not lost in the last12 matches. In that period, the team has won five matches and drawn the remaining seven. 

HFC (DWDDW): Hyderabad FC also heads into this game unbeaten in its last 11 encounters. Hyderabad has won four of them and drawn the other seven.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season)

FC Goa: 31

HFC: 27

Top Scorers (2020–21)

FCG

Igor Angulo - 13

Jorge Ortiz - 6

Ishan Pandita - 4

HFC

Aridane Santana - 10

Francisco Sandaza - 4

Halicharan Nazary - 4

Top-rated player- FCG

Jorge Ortiz -7.83

Matches18
Minutes Played1447
Goals/Assists6/1
Passing Accuracy60.56
Interceptions11
Average Passes/Game48.89

 

Top-rated player - HFC

Aridane Sandana- 7.85

Matches18
Minutes Played1597
Goals/Assists10/2
Passing Accuracy54.18
Interceptions16
Average Passes/Game29.22

 

Clean Sheets

FC Goa - 2

Hyderabad FC - 7

ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal - head-to-head record, match stats, players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
 More Videos
ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, form guide, preview
ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for