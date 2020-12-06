ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

FC Goa (FCG) will take on Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in match 19 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa on Sunday.

Both teams are playing in their seventh ISL season and the sides have also finished runner-up twice. Goa possesses the best success rate in the league stages in ISL history with 51 wins from 111 matches at a 45.94 win percentage. Meanwhile, the ‘Yellow Army’ has 29 wins from 105 matches at a success rate of 27.6 per cent.

The Gaurs have started their campaign with two draws (Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United) and a loss (Mumbai City FC) while the Blasters are also running a similar course - a loss (ATK Mohun Bagan) and two draws (Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United).



Overall Head-to-head form ( wins:draw:loss| 8:1:3)

The two sides have met 12 times in the league with Goa dominating the proceedings with eight wins.

First meeting:

The first meeting between the two sides took place on November 6, 2014 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. The host won the fixture by a 1-0 margin with the winning goal coming from a 64th-minute strike from Milagres Gonsalves.

Recent Head-to-Head form

FCG 3-2 KBFC

KBFC 2-2 FCG

FCG 3-0 KBFC

KBFC 1-3 FCG

KBFC 1-2 FCG



STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

FC Goa: 30

Kerala Blasters FC: 15

Top goal scorers:

7-goals - Ferran Corominas (FCG)

3 goals - Reinaldo (FCG), Hugo Boumous (FCG)

2 goals - Miroslav Slepicka (FCG), Mohammed Rafi (KBFC), Kervins Belfort (KBFC), Edu Bedia (FCG), Messi Bouli (KBFC), CK Vineeth (KBFC), Manuel Lanzarote (FCG)



Top scorers for each team last season:

FC Goa: Ferran Corominas (14)

Kerala Blasters FC: Bartholomew Ogbeche (15)



Clean sheets:

FC Goa: 2

Kerala Blasters FC: 1