ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for FCG vs KBFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 H2H record, match stats, match preview updates between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa. Team Sportstar 06 December, 2020 10:55 IST The two sides have met 12 times in the ISL with Goa dominating with eight wins. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar 06 December, 2020 10:55 IST FC Goa (FCG) will take on Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in match 19 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa on Sunday.Both teams are playing in their seventh ISL season and the sides have also finished runner-up twice. Goa possesses the best success rate in the league stages in ISL history with 51 wins from 111 matches at a 45.94 win percentage. Meanwhile, the 'Yellow Army' has 29 wins from 105 matches at a success rate of 27.6 per cent.The Gaurs have started their campaign with two draws (Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United) and a loss (Mumbai City FC) while the Blasters are also running a similar course - a loss (ATK Mohun Bagan) and two draws (Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United).Overall Head-to-head form ( wins:draw:loss| 8:1:3)The two sides have met 12 times in the league with Goa dominating the proceedings with eight wins.First meeting:The first meeting between the two sides took place on November 6, 2014 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. The host won the fixture by a 1-0 margin with the winning goal coming from a 64th-minute strike from Milagres Gonsalves.Recent Head-to-Head formFCG 3-2 KBFCKBFC 2-2 FCGFCG 3-0 KBFCKBFC 1-3 FCGKBFC 1-2 FCG STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:FC Goa: 30Kerala Blasters FC: 15Top goal scorers:7-goals - Ferran Corominas (FCG)3 goals - Reinaldo (FCG), Hugo Boumous (FCG)2 goals - Miroslav Slepicka (FCG), Mohammed Rafi (KBFC), Kervins Belfort (KBFC), Edu Bedia (FCG), Messi Bouli (KBFC), CK Vineeth (KBFC), Manuel Lanzarote (FCG) Top scorers for each team last season:FC Goa: Ferran Corominas (14)Kerala Blasters FC: Bartholomew Ogbeche (15) Clean sheets:FC Goa: 2Kerala Blasters FC: 1