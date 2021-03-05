ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

FC Goa (FCG) will take on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in match 111 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 in the first leg of semifinal 1 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Friday.

Overall ISL Head-to-Head - (Total: 16 | Wins - FCG: 7, MCFC: 5; Draws: 4)

FC Goa leads in the fixture with seven wins.

Last meeting (MCFC 3-3 FCG)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on February 8, 2021 at the GMC Stadium in Goa. In an evenly poised contest that had a dramatic finish, the Islanders struck twice within 30 minutes with goals from Hugo Boumous and Adam le Fondre. Glan Martins pulled one back for Goa at half-time and Igor Angulo levelled the game in the 51st minute. The game saw a final twist in a 90th minute goal from Rowlin Borges for Mumbai, only to be squared up by Ishan Pandita’s injury time strike.

Final Position in Table:

MCFC: Mumbai finished the league stage at the top with 40 points from 20 matches. It had 12 wins and four losses and draws apiece.

FCG: FC Goa sneaked into the playoffs by finishing fourth in the league table with 31 points. It bagged seven wins, 10 draws and three losses to its tally.

Form Guide:

MCFC (WWLLD) - Mumbai City FC heads into the playoffs after beating hot favourite ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 and dealing a thumping 6-1 blow to Odisha FC in its last two matches.

FCG (DWWDD) - The Gaurs are on a 13-match unbeaten streak. It heads into the playoffs after a goalless draw to Hyderabad FC.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

FC Goa: 31

Mumbai City FC: 35

Top scorers 2020/21

MCFC:

11- Adam le Fondre

8 - Bartholomew Ogbeche

5 - Bipin Singh

FCG:

13 - Igor Angulo

6 - Jorge Ortiz

4 - Ishan Pandita

Top-rated player- FCG

Jorge Ortiz - 7.68

Matches 19 Minutes Played 1452 Goals/Assists 6/1 Passing Accuracy 60.52 Interceptions 11 Average Passes/Game 46.53

Top-rated player- MCFC

Hugo Boumous - 7.83

Matches 13 Minutes Played 1128 Goals/Assists 2/7 Passing Accuracy 72.59 Interceptions 8 Average Passes/Game 56.69

Clean sheets 2020/21:

FC Goa: 3

Mumbai City FC: 9