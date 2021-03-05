ISL News

ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

FCG vs MCFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa.

05 March, 2021 15:01 IST
05 March, 2021 15:01 IST

FC Goa (FCG) will take on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in match 111 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 in the first leg of semifinal 1 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Friday.

Overall ISL Head-to-Head - (Total: 16 | Wins - FCG:  7, MCFC: 5; Draws: 4)

FC Goa leads in the fixture with seven wins.

Last meeting (MCFC 3-3 FCG)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on February 8, 2021 at the GMC Stadium in Goa. In an evenly poised contest that had a dramatic finish, the Islanders struck twice within 30 minutes with goals from Hugo Boumous and Adam le Fondre. Glan Martins pulled one back for Goa at half-time and Igor Angulo levelled the game in the 51st minute. The game saw a final twist in a 90th minute goal from Rowlin Borges for Mumbai, only to be squared up by Ishan Pandita’s injury time strike.

Final Position in Table:

MCFC: Mumbai finished the league stage at the top with 40 points from 20 matches. It had 12 wins and four losses and draws apiece.

FCG:  FC Goa sneaked into the playoffs by finishing fourth in the league table with 31 points. It bagged seven wins, 10 draws and three losses to its tally.

Form Guide:

MCFC (WWLLD) - Mumbai City FC heads into the playoffs after beating hot favourite ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 and dealing a thumping 6-1 blow to Odisha FC in its last two matches.

FCG (DWWDD) - The Gaurs are on a 13-match unbeaten streak. It heads into the playoffs after a goalless draw to Hyderabad FC.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

FC Goa: 31

Mumbai City FC: 35

Top scorers 2020/21

MCFC:

11- Adam le Fondre

8 - Bartholomew Ogbeche

5 - Bipin Singh

FCG:

13 - Igor Angulo

6 - Jorge Ortiz

4 - Ishan Pandita

Top-rated player- FCG

Jorge Ortiz -  7.68

Matches19
Minutes Played1452
Goals/Assists6/1
Passing Accuracy60.52
Interceptions11
Average Passes/Game46.53

 

Top-rated player- MCFC

Hugo Boumous  - 7.83

Matches13
Minutes Played1128
Goals/Assists2/7
Passing Accuracy72.59
Interceptions8
Average Passes/Game56.69

 

Clean sheets 2020/21:

FC Goa: 3

Mumbai City FC: 9

