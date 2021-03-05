ISL News ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for FCG vs MCFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. Team Sportstar 05 March, 2021 15:01 IST Team Sportstar 05 March, 2021 15:01 IST FC Goa (FCG) will take on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in match 111 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 in the first leg of semifinal 1 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Friday. Overall ISL Head-to-Head - (Total: 16 | Wins - FCG: 7, MCFC: 5; Draws: 4)FC Goa leads in the fixture with seven wins. Last meeting (MCFC 3-3 FCG)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on February 8, 2021 at the GMC Stadium in Goa. In an evenly poised contest that had a dramatic finish, the Islanders struck twice within 30 minutes with goals from Hugo Boumous and Adam le Fondre. Glan Martins pulled one back for Goa at half-time and Igor Angulo levelled the game in the 51st minute. The game saw a final twist in a 90th minute goal from Rowlin Borges for Mumbai, only to be squared up by Ishan Pandita’s injury time strike.Final Position in Table:MCFC: Mumbai finished the league stage at the top with 40 points from 20 matches. It had 12 wins and four losses and draws apiece. FCG: FC Goa sneaked into the playoffs by finishing fourth in the league table with 31 points. It bagged seven wins, 10 draws and three losses to its tally. Form Guide:MCFC (WWLLD) - Mumbai City FC heads into the playoffs after beating hot favourite ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 and dealing a thumping 6-1 blow to Odisha FC in its last two matches.FCG (DWWDD) - The Gaurs are on a 13-match unbeaten streak. It heads into the playoffs after a goalless draw to Hyderabad FC.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):FC Goa: 31Mumbai City FC: 35Top scorers 2020/21MCFC:11- Adam le Fondre8 - Bartholomew Ogbeche5 - Bipin SinghFCG: 13 - Igor Angulo6 - Jorge Ortiz4 - Ishan PanditaTop-rated player- FCGJorge Ortiz - 7.68Matches19Minutes Played1452Goals/Assists6/1Passing Accuracy60.52Interceptions11 Average Passes/Game46.53 Top-rated player- MCFCHugo Boumous - 7.83Matches13Minutes Played1128Goals/Assists2/7Passing Accuracy72.59Interceptions8Average Passes/Game56.69 Clean sheets 2020/21:FC Goa: 3Mumbai City FC: 9 ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal - head-to-head record, match stats, players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, form guide, preview ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for