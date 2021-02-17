Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Odisha FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for FCG vs OFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head-to-head record, match stats, updates and preview of FC Goa vs Odisha FC. Team Sportstar 17 February, 2021 19:12 IST Goa is fifth on the table with a six-match winless streak while Odisha's campaign is all but over with a solitary win in 17 games. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar 17 February, 2021 19:12 IST FC Goa (FCG) will take on Odisha FC (OFC) in match 97 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Wednesday. Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 3 | Wins - FCG: 3, OFC: 0; Draws: 0)Goa has dominated the fixture with three wins. FOLLOW LIVE BLOG | ISL 2020-21, FCG vs OFC Live Football Score: Mauricio back in Odisha XI, Princeton returns for Goa Last meeting (OFC 0-1 FCG)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 12, 2020 at the GMC Stadium in Goa. In a match that had teams battle in stark parallels, Goa dominated the game throughout. The Gaurs created several chances and had to wait until the stroke of half-time to strike a goal through Igor Angulo. Goa sealed the game with the solitary goal despite its complete control over Odisha. Current Position in Table:FCG: FCG is fifth on the table with 24 points from 17 games. It has five wins and nine draws and three losses to its tally.OFC: Odisha is 11th on the table with nine points from 17 games. It has one win, 10 losses and six draws in its campaign.RELATED | ISL 2020-21 Playoff dates announced; Fatorda to host March 13 final Form Guide:FCG (DDDDD) - Goa is on a frustrating with six consecutive draws in the bag. The Gaurs head into the fixture on the back of a 2-2 draw to Chennaiyin FC.OFC (LDLLD) - Odisha’s campaign is all but over and the misery continued with three more losses in its last five games. It heads into the match on the back of another 3-1 loss to NorthEast United FC.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):FC Goa: 26Odisha FC: 17Top scorers 2020/21FCG:12 - Igor Angulo5 - Jorge Mendoza4 - Ishan PanditaALSO READ | ISL 2020-21 news: Kerala Blasters parts ways with head coach Kibu Vicuna OFC: 9 - Diego Mauricio3 - Cole Alexander2 - Steven TaylorTop-rated player- FCGJorge Mendoza - 7.76Matches17Minutes Played1363Goals/Assists5/1Passing Accuracy60Interceptions10Average Passes/Game47.35 Top-rated player- OFC:Cole Alexander - 7.45Matches14Minutes Played1260Goals/Assists3/1Passing Accuracy72.78Interceptions38Average Passes/Game42.79 Clean sheets 2020/21:FCG: 2OFC: 1 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.