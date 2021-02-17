ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Odisha FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for

FC Goa (FCG) will take on Odisha FC (OFC) in match 97 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 3 | Wins - FCG: 3, OFC: 0; Draws: 0)

Goa has dominated the fixture with three wins.

Last meeting (OFC 0-1 FCG)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 12, 2020 at the GMC Stadium in Goa. In a match that had teams battle in stark parallels, Goa dominated the game throughout. The Gaurs created several chances and had to wait until the stroke of half-time to strike a goal through Igor Angulo. Goa sealed the game with the solitary goal despite its complete control over Odisha.

Current Position in Table:

FCG: FCG is fifth on the table with 24 points from 17 games. It has five wins and nine draws and three losses to its tally.

OFC: Odisha is 11th on the table with nine points from 17 games. It has one win, 10 losses and six draws in its campaign.

Form Guide:

FCG (DDDDD) - Goa is on a frustrating with six consecutive draws in the bag. The Gaurs head into the fixture on the back of a 2-2 draw to Chennaiyin FC.

OFC (LDLLD) - Odisha’s campaign is all but over and the misery continued with three more losses in its last five games. It heads into the match on the back of another 3-1 loss to NorthEast United FC.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

FC Goa: 26

Odisha FC: 17

Top scorers 2020/21

FCG:

12 - Igor Angulo

5 - Jorge Mendoza

4 - Ishan Pandita

OFC:

9 - Diego Mauricio

3 - Cole Alexander

2 - Steven Taylor

Top-rated player- FCG

Jorge Mendoza - 7.76

Matches 17 Minutes Played 1363 Goals/Assists 5/1 Passing Accuracy 60 Interceptions 10 Average Passes/Game 47.35

Top-rated player- OFC:

Cole Alexander - 7.45

Matches 14 Minutes Played 1260 Goals/Assists 3/1 Passing Accuracy 72.78 Interceptions 38 Average Passes/Game 42.79

Clean sheets 2020/21:

FCG: 2

OFC: 1