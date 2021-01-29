ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

FC Goa (FCG) will take on SC East Bengal (SCEB) in match 75 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Friday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - FCG: 0,SCEB: 0; Draws: 1)

The only meeting between the sides ended in a draw earlier in the season.

Last meeting (SCEB 1-1 FCG)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 6, 2021 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. Even as the Gaurs dominated the possession throughout, East Bengal struck first in the 79th minute through Bright Enobakhare. Goa, however, snapped the lead in a couple of minutes with a goal from Devendra Murgaonkar levelling proceedings and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Current Position in Table:

FCG: Goa is third on the table with 20 points from 13 matches. FCG has won and drawn five matches apiece while losing three matches.

SCEB: SCEB is in the 10th position in the table. It has two wins from 13 matches and has six draws and five losses to its tally.

Form Guide:

FCG (DDWDW)- The Juan Ferrando-led side is undefeated in its last five encounters. FCG heads into the match on the back of a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters FC.

SCEB (LDDWD)- East Bengal’s recent fixtures have been a mixed bag with a win, three draws and a 0-1 loss to table-topper Mumbai City FC in its last match.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

FC Goa: 18

SC East Bengal: 11

Top scorers 2020/21:

FCG:

9 - Igor Angulo

5 - Jorge Mendoza

SCEB:

3 - Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma,

2 - Bright Enobakhare

Top-rated player- FCG:

Jorge Mendoza - 7.82

Matches 13 Minutes Played 1003 Goals/Assists 5/0 Passing Accuracy 61.04 Interceptions 6 Average Passes/Game 45.62

Top-rated player- SCEB:

Matti Steinmann - 7.65

Matches 12 Minutes Played 1025 Goals/Assists 3/2 Passing Accuracy 73.27 Interceptions 14 Average Passes/Game 45.83

Clean sheets 2020/21:

SCEB: 3

FCG: 2