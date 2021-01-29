Home ISL News ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for FCG vs SCEB, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between SC East Bengal and FC Goa. Team Sportstar 29 January, 2021 09:08 IST The only meeting between the sides ended in a 1-1 draw earlier in the season. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar 29 January, 2021 09:08 IST FC Goa (FCG) will take on SC East Bengal (SCEB) in match 75 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Friday.Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - FCG: 0,SCEB: 0; Draws: 1)The only meeting between the sides ended in a draw earlier in the season.Last meeting (SCEB 1-1 FCG)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 6, 2021 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. Even as the Gaurs dominated the possession throughout, East Bengal struck first in the 79th minute through Bright Enobakhare. Goa, however, snapped the lead in a couple of minutes with a goal from Devendra Murgaonkar levelling proceedings and the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Current Position in Table:FCG: Goa is third on the table with 20 points from 13 matches. FCG has won and drawn five matches apiece while losing three matches.SCEB: SCEB is in the 10th position in the table. It has two wins from 13 matches and has six draws and five losses to its tally. Form Guide:FCG (DDWDW)- The Juan Ferrando-led side is undefeated in its last five encounters. FCG heads into the match on the back of a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters FC. SCEB (LDDWD)- East Bengal’s recent fixtures have been a mixed bag with a win, three draws and a 0-1 loss to table-topper Mumbai City FC in its last match.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):FC Goa: 18SC East Bengal: 11Top scorers 2020/21:FCG:9 - Igor Angulo5 - Jorge MendozaSCEB:3 - Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, 2 - Bright EnobakhareTop-rated player- FCG:Jorge Mendoza - 7.82Matches 13Minutes Played 1003Goals/Assists5/0Passing Accuracy61.04Interceptions 6Average Passes/Game 45.62 Top-rated player- SCEB:Matti Steinmann - 7.65Matches 12Minutes Played 1025Goals/Assists3/2Passing Accuracy73.27Interceptions 14Average Passes/Game 45.83 Clean sheets 2020/21:SCEB: 3FCG: 2 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos