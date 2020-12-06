ISL 2020-21 Live, KBFC vs FCG Live Score: Angulo, Mendoza give FC Goa 2-0 lead against Kerala Blasters

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's ISL LIVE blog of the Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa match.

59'

57'

55'

52' GOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL!!!! JORGE MENDOZA SCORES!!! FC GOA 2 - 0 KERALA BLASTERS!! Brandon Fernandes played a wonderful through ball towards Mendoza from outside the box. The Goa forward evaded a Nhamoinesu tackle to find the back of the net.

50' FOUL! Goa's Brandon Fernandes brings down Kerala's Vicente Gomez in midfield. The referee Harish Kundu awards KBFC a free-kick at the halfway mark.

47' EARLY CORNER FOR FCG! This was a Goa counter-attack. Jorge Mendoza's cross was punched out by Kerala keeper Albino Gomes. Edu Bedia took the set-piece and his team couldn't do much with it.

THE SECOND HALF IS UNDERWAY!

FC Goa has clearly dominated Kerala Blasters FC so far, with better chances created and better attacking and passing stats. Forty-five minutes to go. Stay tuned!

AND IT'S HALF-TIME!

45+2' OFFSIDE! The FC Goa players celebrate a goal here. But the linesman had his flag up as soon as Jorge Mendoza received the pass and he's absolutely right.

45' THREE MINUTES OF STOPPAGE TIME TO BE ADDED ON AT THE END OF THE FIRST HALF. Another loose ball from Kerala keeper Albino Gomes. FOUL! Let-off for KBFC. Lenny Rodrigues dispossessed Vicente Gomez and Angulo only had the goalkeeper to beat. But the referee blows his whistle and awards the Blasters a free-kick.

43' KBFC CHANCE! Rahul K. P. runs forward on the right wing and crosses the ball. Vicente Gomez gets to the ball and hits it towards goal. Goa custodian Mohammad Nawaz dives low to catch the ball.

40' YELLOW CARD! Another Kerala Blasters player is booked. This time its Costa Nhamoinesu. Keeper Albino Gomes misplaced a pass and Igor Angulo attacked the ball. Nhamoinesu brought the Goa striker down and took a booking for the team.

37' FREE-KICK FOR KERALA! Goa's Ivan Gonzalez took out Facundo Pereyra from behind. Pereyra will take the set-piece himself. He sends in a cross into the middle and defender Costa Nhamoinesu heads the ball off target.

35' YELLOW CARD! This is the first one of the match. Kerala Blasters FC player Rohit Kumar commits a silly tackle and goes straight into the referee's book.

32' It's time for the cooling break now!

30' GOAAAALLLLLLL!!!!!!!!!! ANGULO SCORES!!! FC GOA 1 - 0 KERALA BLASTERS! Saviour Gama notices Igor Angulo making a run and chips in a ball from the left flank. The keeper Albino Gomes came off his line and Angulo just lobbed the ball over him. It clips the far post and goes in.

27' GOOD TACKLE! Facundo Pereyra sent a ball forward to his Kerala Blasters teammate Gary Hooper. FC Goa James Donachie was at the right place at the right time as he made a crucial interception and retrieved possession.

25' CHANCE FOR KBFC! This is an attack on the right wing. The ball reaches Vicente Gomez at the edge of the box. He lets one fly but misses the far post by a whisker.

23' A cross from Ortiz fails to find Angulo inside the box. Angulp isn't happy with that from his teammate.

21' A corner for Goa is punched away by Nawaz.

17' Oh my.. Rohit hist a pass back straight to Angulo to run through on goal. Angulo sets himself up, and ends up striking the post and the ball rolls back into the hands of Albino.

15' Another chance for Kerala. Hooper is played a through ball into the left side of Kerala's box but his shot-cum-cross is cleared by Seriton.

12' Pereyra's pass to Naorem was cut out crucially by Donachie in a two vs one break.

10' Stunning from Ortiz! He twists away from his marker and unleashes a drive from distance which strikes the crossbar! That would have been some goal.

9' Costa looking to play out from the back but he ends up catching Donachie's right leg with a tackle in trying to win the ball back.

7' Foul on Brandon by Rohit near the centre circle. Rahul KP looks threatening down the right for Kerala.

4' Poor corner from which Kerala play out from its own box, setting Naorem on a run before being fouled.

3' Angulo sets Jesuraj down the right channel which leads to a corner kick for Goa.

2' An early foul from Goa skipper Bedia.

1' FC Goa kick off from left to right. Kerala in its dark blue kits, Goa in its home colours.

Both teams make their way out to the middle.

FIRST HALF

6.30 pm: TEAM NEWS

FC Goa XI

Mohammad Nawaz (GK); Ivan Gonzalez, Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Saviour Gama;Edu Bedia (C), Lenny Rodrigues; Jorge Mendoza, Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes; Igor Angulo.

Kerala Blasters FC XI

Albino Gomes (GK); Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro; Vicente Gomez, Rohit Kumar; Rahul KP, Nongdamba Naorem, Facundo Pereyra; Gary Hooper

Here's how the two teams could line-up.

FC Goa XI predicted (4-3-3)

Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aibanbha Dohling, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Mendoza, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia (C), Lenny Rodrigues, Igor Angulo.

Kerala Blasters FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Rohit Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Seityasen Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Gary Hooper, Facundo Pereyra.

MATCH PREVIEW

FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC will be hungry for their first win of the Indian Super League campaign when they meet at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

Goa and Kerala, eighth and ninth on the points table respectively, have only managed two draws in their three outings thus far.

Goa holds a better record against Kerala, having notched up five victories and a draw when the sides have met in the last three seasons.

Kerala faces a big setback as captain Sergio Cidoncha is likely to sit out for a lengthy period due to an ankle injury. Goa has squad concerns of its own, with influential midfielder Alberto Noguera forced to miss this fixture through suspension.

On the field, Kerala has struggled in the final third, having scored only two goals this season. Goa, on the other hand, is yet to keep a clean sheet.

Goa coach Juan Ferrando is understandably none too pleased with the performances. “Am I happy about the situation at the moment? No - two points from three games is not something to be happy about. Is there pressure? There is pressure every day in life, whether it be in a game or a training session. But there are many positives to take from the games we have played. I would have been more worried if we were being overwhelmed in games, or if the defence was a disaster, or if we were not able to create opportunities at all,” Ferrando said on Saturday.

Like Goa, Kerala relies on keeping possession, even if this has not translated to victories yet. Coach Kibu Vicuna expects an exciting affair. “It's true we have more similarities with FC Goa because of a similar style of play. Both teams are going to go for three points. Both teams want possession and want to create chances,” Vicuna said.

ISL 2020-21 points table

The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will mark the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.

The seventh edition of the ISL got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following SC East Bengal's inclusion, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.