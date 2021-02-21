Home ISL News Former U-18 Chennaiyin FC player Aloysius Clement dies in road accident The footballer came to Kerala from Chennai post lockdown, which was enforced to stop the spread of COVID-19 PTI CHENNAI 21 February, 2021 17:14 IST The club offered its condolences to Clement's family and friends in a message on its Twitter feed PTI CHENNAI 21 February, 2021 17:14 IST Aloysius Clement, a former under-18 player of ISL team Chennaiyin FC, died in a road accident in Kerala, the club announced on Sunday.The 18-year old Aloysius was killed in a collision involving two motorcycles at Avanakuzhi in Kerala on Saturday, family sources said."We are deeply saddened at the untimely demise of our former U-18 player Aliosious Clement. May his soul rest in peace. All of us at Chennaiyin FC send our heartfelt condolences to Aliosious' family and friends, and hope they find strength during this incredibly difficult time," Chennaiyin FC posted a message on its Twitter feed.Hailing from a fisherman family in Kerala's Pulluvila, Clement had been an under-18 player with Chennaiyin FC for the last two years.The footballer had come to Kerala from Chennai after the lockdown, which was enforced to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.