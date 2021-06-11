Goan footballer Anil Gaonkar signed by Kerala Blasters FC

Vasco SC player Anil Gaonkar has signed a two-year deal with Kerala Blasters FC and will soon join the Indian Super League side for pre-season matches.

Living in the most rural areas of the coastal Indian state, Gaonkar shot to fame with his performances for Vasco during the Goan Premier League.

"I was very happy and surprised when my coach Micky Fernandes informed me that Kerala Blasters FC want to sign me for the upcoming season of ISL," Gaonkar told PTI.

The winger, who hails from Kotharlim in Sanguem taluka, said it was a dream come true as he always wanted to play in the top division of Indian football.

Gaonkar has been with the Vasco SC side for the last four years and has represented Goa at the U-20 level as well.

"I have to prove my mettle now. If they consider me as an asset for them, I have to prove them right," said Gaonkar, who lives with his joint family in the village, where his mother does odd jobs.