Chennaiyin FC signs defender Gurmukh Singh

Chennaiyin FC has signed a two-year deal with defender Gurmukh Singh, the Indian Super League club announced on Saturday.

The Jalandhar-born footballer will join the two-time ISL champion after impressive showings for the I-League outfit, Rajasthan United FC. He was a vital cog for RUFC as it won the second division of I-League in 2021.

“Gurmukh Singh is a great addition to this squad. We know that he has played a huge role in Rajasthan United’s I-League season that finished with the second best defensive record in the league. I would like to welcome him to the Chennaiyin family,” said Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani.

In his debut I-League season last year, Gurmukh spent 900 minutes on the pitch in 10 games. He also featured in six championship stage matches for them.

A product of East Bengal’s youth academy, Gurmukh is the second defender to join CFC this summer after Monotosh Chakladar, who was signed by the club last week.

“Since I started playing football, playing in the ISL has always been my dream and today with God's grace that has turned into reality. I am thankful to Chennaiyin FC for placing their trust in me. I assure the club and the fans that I’ll do everything I can to take the club to new heights. Looking forward to the season.” Gurmukh expressed his excitement on joining Chennaiyin FC.