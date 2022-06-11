Home ISL News Chennaiyin FC signs defender Gurmukh Singh Gurmukh Singh becomes the second defender to join Chennaiyin FC this summer, after Manotosh Chalkadar. Team Sportstar 11 June, 2022 12:30 IST Gurmukh Singh was impressive for Rajasthan United in the I-League. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 11 June, 2022 12:30 IST Chennaiyin FC has signed a two-year deal with defender Gurmukh Singh, the Indian Super League club announced on Saturday.The Jalandhar-born footballer will join the two-time ISL champion after impressive showings for the I-League outfit, Rajasthan United FC. He was a vital cog for RUFC as it won the second division of I-League in 2021.ALSO READ - CFC signs Sourav Das on a two-year deal“Gurmukh Singh is a great addition to this squad. We know that he has played a huge role in Rajasthan United’s I-League season that finished with the second best defensive record in the league. I would like to welcome him to the Chennaiyin family,” said Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani. Is announcing our latest signing the best way to kick off the weekend? We think so! Welcome, Gurmukh Singh! #AllInForChennaiyin #WelcomeGurmukh pic.twitter.com/67jNzw7q1S— Chennaiyin FC (@ChennaiyinFC) June 11, 2022 In his debut I-League season last year, Gurmukh spent 900 minutes on the pitch in 10 games. He also featured in six championship stage matches for them.A product of East Bengal’s youth academy, Gurmukh is the second defender to join CFC this summer after Monotosh Chakladar, who was signed by the club last week.“Since I started playing football, playing in the ISL has always been my dream and today with God's grace that has turned into reality. I am thankful to Chennaiyin FC for placing their trust in me. I assure the club and the fans that I’ll do everything I can to take the club to new heights. Looking forward to the season.” Gurmukh expressed his excitement on joining Chennaiyin FC. Visit our ISL 2020-21 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :