Habas extends contract with ATK Mohun Bagan

Antonio Habas has extended his contract with Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan. The Spaniard signed a one-year contract extension, the club announced on Wednesday.

RELATED| ISL 2021: Seven years of Chhetri, where are the other Indian strikers?

Habas is the most successful coach in the history of the ISL, having led erstwhile ATK to two titles in 2014 and 2019-20.

#Mariners, we’ve got some great news for you!



We are delighted to announce that Coach Antonio Lopez Habas has signed a one-year contract extension with #ATKMohunBagan! #JoyMohunBagan #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/HpGKzcqlgz — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) March 31, 2021

"I am happy that the officials have kept faith in me and on our technical staff. It will inspire us all a lot before the AFC Cup. It will boost our moral strength. Our goal now is to bring success to the club at the international level," Habas said in a statement from Madrid.

The 63-year-old led the Mariners to a second-place finish in the group stage and to the final, where it lost to Mumbai City FC.

Habas' defence was the best in this season's league stage, conceding only 15 goals in 20 games. His side's attack was spearheaded by Fijian Roy Krishna, who struck a joint-league high of 14 goals. Krishna won the Golden Ball award.