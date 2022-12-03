ISL News

ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC beats Chennaiyin FC 3-1, maintains second spot

The defending champion’s three goals came through eye-catching left-footed strikes in the second half, of which two emerged from outside the box.

K. Keerthivasan
CHENNAI 03 December, 2022 20:35 IST
Hyderabad went 1-0 up after Halicharan Narzary came up with a stinging shot that went past the outstretched hands of Debjit Majumder. | Photo Credit: FOCUS SPORTS/ISL

Hyderabad FC produced one of its brightest performances yet with a commanding 3-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash here on Saturday.

The visitor remained in second position on the points table, behind Mumbai City FC with 19 points from nine matches while the host, too, stayed in seventh position with 10 points from eight matches.

Hyderabad went 1-0 up after Halicharan Narzary came up with a stinging shot that went past the outstretched hands of ‘keeper Debjit Majumder.

Even as Chennaiyin was making attacking forays through Abdenasser El Khayati’s speedy runs, Hyderabad raced to a 2-0 lead minutes before Chennaiyin’s Ajith Kumar was shown a red card (two yellow).

The ball was right in the slot for Chinglensana Singh after a set-piece move resulted in a poor clearance from the defence.

El Khayati raised hopes with a wonderful and precise pass to Petar Sliskovic, who headed it home. The crowd was completely behind Chennaiyin whenever it had the ball possession.

The joy was, however, shortlived when substitute Borja Herrera stunned the crowd with a stinging left-footed strike that crashed into the right side of the net, giving Debjit little chance.

After a tepid 15 minutes, there was a lot of action in the first session which turned out to be goalless. There was little to separate the two sides with each having multiple shots at the target.

THE RESULTS
Hyderabad FC 3 (Halicharan Narzary 65, Chinglensana Singh 74, Borja Herrera 85) bt Chennaiyin FC 1 (Petar Sliskovic 78).

