Hyderabad FC ISL 2021-22: Full Fixtures, match timings and venues

Hyderabad FC will gets its Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) season underway when it locks horns with Chennaiyin FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on November 23.

13 September, 2021 17:35 IST

Hyderabad FC, which enjoyed a remarkable season last time around to finish fifth, will be gunning to make it to the playoffs this campaign.   -  Arjun Singh/Sportzpics

Manolo Marquez's side, which enjoyed a remarkable season last time around to finish fifth, will be gunning to make it to the playoffs this campaign.

The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the season which were announced on Monday. The league has introduced a 9.30 p.m. kick-off for the second match of the double headers on Saturdays from November 27 onwards. Other matches will have a 7.30 p.m. start.

The remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021. Much like last season, all the 115 games will be played across Goa's three stadiums in a bio bubble this season too.

Here's is Hyderabad FC's full list of ISL 2021-22 fixtures until January 2021 -

DateFixtureTimeVenue

November 23, 2021

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC

7: 30pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

November 27, 2021

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC

7:30pm

PJN Stadium, Fatorda

December 2, 2021

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC

7:30pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

December 8, 2021

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC

7:30pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

December 13, 2021

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC

7:30pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

December 18, 2021

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa

9:30pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

December 23, 2021

Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal

7:30pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

December 28, 2021

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC

7:30pm

Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

January 5, 2022

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

7:30pm

PJN Stadium, Fatorda

January 9, 2022

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC

7:30pm

Tilak Maidan Stadium

