Hyderabad FC ISL 2021-22: Full Fixtures, match timings and venues

ISL 2021-22: Full Fixtures, match timings and venues Hyderabad FC will gets its Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) season underway when it locks horns with Chennaiyin FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on November 23. 13 September, 2021 17:35 IST Hyderabad FC, which enjoyed a remarkable season last time around to finish fifth, will be gunning to make it to the playoffs this campaign. - Arjun Singh/Sportzpics Hyderabad FC will gets its Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) season underway when it locks horns with Chennaiyin FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on November 23.Manolo Marquez's side, which enjoyed a remarkable season last time around to finish fifth, will be gunning to make it to the playoffs this campaign.The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the season which were announced on Monday. The league has introduced a 9.30 p.m. kick-off for the second match of the double headers on Saturdays from November 27 onwards. Other matches will have a 7.30 p.m. start.RELATED| ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, teams and venues The remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021. Much like last season, all the 115 games will be played across Goa's three stadiums in a bio bubble this season too.Here's is Hyderabad FC's full list of ISL 2021-22 fixtures until January 2021 -DateFixtureTimeVenueNovember 23, 2021Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC7: 30pmAthletic Stadium, BambolimNovember 27, 2021Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC7:30pmPJN Stadium, FatordaDecember 2, 2021Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC7:30pmAthletic Stadium, BambolimDecember 8, 2021Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC7:30pmAthletic Stadium, BambolimDecember 13, 2021Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC7:30pmAthletic Stadium, BambolimDecember 18, 2021Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa9:30pmAthletic Stadium, BambolimDecember 23, 2021Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal7:30pmAthletic Stadium, BambolimDecember 28, 2021Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC7:30pmAthletic Stadium, BambolimJanuary 5, 2022Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan7:30pmPJN Stadium, FatordaJanuary 9, 2022Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC7:30pmTilak Maidan Stadium