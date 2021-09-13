Hyderabad FC ISL 2021-22: Full Fixtures, match timings and venues

Hyderabad FC will gets its Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) season underway when it locks horns with Chennaiyin FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on November 23.

Manolo Marquez's side, which enjoyed a remarkable season last time around to finish fifth, will be gunning to make it to the playoffs this campaign.

The first 11 rounds of fixtures for the season which were announced on Monday. The league has introduced a 9.30 p.m. kick-off for the second match of the double headers on Saturdays from November 27 onwards. Other matches will have a 7.30 p.m. start.

The remainder of the ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021. Much like last season, all the 115 games will be played across Goa's three stadiums in a bio bubble this season too.

Here's is Hyderabad FC's full list of ISL 2021-22 fixtures until January 2021 -