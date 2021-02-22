ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for

Hyderabad FC (HFC) will take on ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in match 103 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Monday.

Overall ISL Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - HFC: 0, ATKMB: 0; Draws: 1)

Their only meeting in the league ended in a draw.



Last meeting (ATKMB 1-1 HFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 11, 2020 at the GMC Stadium in Goa. In an evenly poised tie, neither side broke free in the first-half. However, Manvir Singh put ATKMB ahead early in the second and looked certain for a win before the Nizams earned a 64th-minute penalty. Joao Victor provided Hyderabad the equaliser and the sides had to settle for a 1-1 draw at the end of 90 minutes.

Current Position in Table:

HFC: HFC is fourth on the table with 27 points from 18 matches. It has six wins, nine draws and three losses to its name.

ATKMB: ATKMB is at the top of the table with 39 points from 18 matches. It has 12 wins, three losses and draws apiece to its tally.



Form Guide:

HFC (WDDWD) - Hyderabad is on a 10-match unbeaten streak and heads into the fixture after a thumping 4-0 win over Kerala Blasters FC.

ATKMB (WWWWW) - The Mariners red-hot form has them rolling on a five-match winning streak. They move into the match after beating arch-rival SC East Bengal 3-1 in the Kolkata Derby.



STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

Hyderabad FC: 25

ATK Mohun Bagan: 26

Top scorers 2020/21

HFC:

9 - Aridane Santana

4 - Jose Asensio

4 - Halicharan Narzary

ATKMB:

14 - Roy Krishna

4 - Manvir Singh

3 - David Williams



Top-rated player- ATKMB

Roy Krishna - 7.81

Matches 18 Minutes Played 1612 Goals/Assists 14/4 Passing Accuracy 46.4 Interceptions 9 Average Passes/Game 20.83

Top-rated player- HFC

Aridane Santana - 7.78

Matches 17 Minutes Played 1507 Goals/Assists 9/1 Passing Accuracy 53.95 Interceptions 14 Average Passes/Game 28.24

Clean sheets 2020/21:

HFC: 7

ATKMB: 10