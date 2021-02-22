ISL News ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ATKMB vs HFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head-to-head record, match stats, updates and preview of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC. Team Sportstar 22 February, 2021 11:43 IST Team Sportstar 22 February, 2021 11:43 IST Hyderabad FC (HFC) will take on ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in match 103 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Monday.Overall ISL Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - HFC: 0, ATKMB: 0; Draws: 1)Their only meeting in the league ended in a draw. Last meeting (ATKMB 1-1 HFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 11, 2020 at the GMC Stadium in Goa. In an evenly poised tie, neither side broke free in the first-half. However, Manvir Singh put ATKMB ahead early in the second and looked certain for a win before the Nizams earned a 64th-minute penalty. Joao Victor provided Hyderabad the equaliser and the sides had to settle for a 1-1 draw at the end of 90 minutes.PODCAST - In the latest episode of Sportstar's 'The Full Time Show', Odisha FC's Rohan Sharma and Raj Athwal take us through their former head coach Stuart Baxter's comments, their decision to let him go and the larger problem of trivializing sexual violence in the sporting world. Current Position in Table:HFC: HFC is fourth on the table with 27 points from 18 matches. It has six wins, nine draws and three losses to its name.ATKMB: ATKMB is at the top of the table with 39 points from 18 matches. It has 12 wins, three losses and draws apiece to its tally. Form Guide:HFC (WDDWD) - Hyderabad is on a 10-match unbeaten streak and heads into the fixture after a thumping 4-0 win over Kerala Blasters FC.ATKMB (WWWWW) - The Mariners red-hot form has them rolling on a five-match winning streak. They move into the match after beating arch-rival SC East Bengal 3-1 in the Kolkata Derby.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):Hyderabad FC: 25ATK Mohun Bagan: 26 Top scorers 2020/21HFC:9 - Aridane Santana4 - Jose Asensio4 - Halicharan NarzaryATKMB:14 - Roy Krishna4 - Manvir Singh3 - David Williams Top-rated player- ATKMBRoy Krishna - 7.81Matches18Minutes Played1612Goals/Assists14/4Passing Accuracy46.4Interceptions9Average Passes/Game20.83 Top-rated player- HFCAridane Santana - 7.78Matches17Minutes Played1507Goals/Assists9/1Passing Accuracy53.95Interceptions14Average Passes/Game28.24 Clean sheets 2020/21:HFC: 7ATKMB: 10 ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for