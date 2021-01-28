ISL News ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for BFC vs HFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC . Team Sportstar 28 January, 2021 08:42 IST Team Sportstar 28 January, 2021 08:42 IST Hyderabad FC (HFC) will take on Bengaluru FC (BFC) match 74 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on January 28, Thursday.Overall Head To Head - HFC-BFC (Total: 3 | Wins - HFC: 0; BFC: 1 ; Draws: 2)Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC have squared off three times in the ISL, with the Bangalore outfit edging the battle with one. The two other games have ended all square.Last meeting (BFC 0-0 HFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on November 28, 2020 at the Fatorda Stadium. The teams played out a 0-0 draw. Both teams fought neck-t0-neck as the possession was shared equally between them. Hyderabad FC, however, registered more attempts on goal but failed to capitalise on its chances.Recent Head-to-Head form BFC VS HFC: 0-0HFC VS BFC: 1-1BFC VS HFC: 1-0 Current Position in Table:HFC-4TH: The Hyderabad-based outfit is currently fourth in the standings. The side has accumulated 18 points from 13 games. It has won four, drawn five and lost three games.BFC-9TH: The Bengaluru-based outfit is currently eighth in the standings. The side has accumulated 14 points from 13 games. It has won three, drawn and lost five games each. Form Guide:HFC (DDDWW)- HFC is currently on a five-match unbeaten streak. While the club has won two of its last matches,nit has drawn three on the bounce.BFC (LLLLW)- The Blues' rough patch continues. The side is winless in its last seven matches, having lost three and drawn two encounters. STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:Hyderabad FC: 1Bengaluru FC: 2 Top 3 scorers-HFC:6 goals- Aridane Santana4 goals- Halicharan Narzary2 goals- Joel Chianese Top 3 scorers-BFC:4 goals- Sunil Chhetri4 goals- Cleiton Silva2 goals- Erik Paaratlu Top-rated player-HFC:Aridane Santana- 7.49Matches12Minutes Played1057Goals/Assists6/1Passing Accuracy54.68Interceptions7Average Passes/Game26.67 Top-rated player-BFC:Cleiton Silva- 7.37Matches13Minutes Played1125Goals/Assists4/2Passing Accuracy63.89Interceptions10Average Passes/Game32.38 Clean sheets:Hyderabad FC: 1Bengaluru FC: 2 Red Cards:Hyderabad FC: 1Bengaluru FC: 0 ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for