ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Hyderabad FC (HFC) will take on Bengaluru FC (BFC) match 74 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on January 28, Thursday.

Overall Head To Head - HFC-BFC (Total: 3 | Wins - HFC: 0; BFC: 1 ; Draws: 2)

Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC have squared off three times in the ISL, with the Bangalore outfit edging the battle with one. The two other games have ended all square.

Last meeting (BFC 0-0 HFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on November 28, 2020 at the Fatorda Stadium. The teams played out a 0-0 draw. Both teams fought neck-t0-neck as the possession was shared equally between them. Hyderabad FC, however, registered more attempts on goal but failed to capitalise on its chances.



Recent Head-to-Head form

BFC VS HFC: 0-0

HFC VS BFC: 1-1

BFC VS HFC: 1-0

Current Position in Table:

HFC-4TH: The Hyderabad-based outfit is currently fourth in the standings. The side has accumulated 18 points from 13 games. It has won four, drawn five and lost three games.

BFC-9TH: The Bengaluru-based outfit is currently eighth in the standings. The side has accumulated 14 points from 13 games. It has won three, drawn and lost five games each.

Form Guide:

HFC (DDDWW)- HFC is currently on a five-match unbeaten streak. While the club has won two of its last matches,nit has drawn three on the bounce.

BFC (LLLLW)- The Blues' rough patch continues. The side is winless in its last seven matches, having lost three and drawn two encounters.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Hyderabad FC: 1

Bengaluru FC: 2

Top 3 scorers-HFC:

6 goals- Aridane Santana

4 goals- Halicharan Narzary

2 goals- Joel Chianese

Top 3 scorers-BFC:

4 goals- Sunil Chhetri

4 goals- Cleiton Silva

2 goals- Erik Paaratlu

Top-rated player-HFC:

Aridane Santana- 7.49

Matches 12 Minutes Played 1057 Goals/Assists 6/1 Passing Accuracy 54.68 Interceptions 7 Average Passes/Game 26.67

Top-rated player-BFC:

Cleiton Silva- 7.37

Matches 13 Minutes Played 1125 Goals/Assists 4/2 Passing Accuracy 63.89 Interceptions 10 Average Passes/Game 32.38

Clean sheets:

Hyderabad FC: 1

Bengaluru FC: 2

Red Cards:

Hyderabad FC: 1

Bengaluru FC: 0