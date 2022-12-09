ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC defeats East Bengal 2-0 after goals from Yasir, Siverio

Hyderabad FC scored a 2-0 win over East Bengal in the Indian Super League 2022-23 at the GMC Balayogi Stadium on Friday.

This is the seventh win from 10 matches with two losses and a draw for Hyderabad while East Bengal suffered sixth loss in nine games with three wins.

Midfielder Mohamed Yasir showed great ball control inside the box to latch on to a deflection off an attempted header from his teammate Hitesh Sharma to chest the ball down and then essay a beautiful left-footer to the right of the diving custodian Kamaljit Singh in the 38th minute.

In the second half, it was substitute Javier Siverio who darted down the centre into the box to position himself perfectly to make a sliding effort of a lovely cross from the left corner by Borja Herrera in the 85th minute. This was, in a way, making amends by Siverio after fumbling badly of a similar cross from the same player, a couple of minutes earlier .

The first half saw a keen contest with both the teams sharing the ball possession and it was also a story of missed chances too for them.

East Bengal forward-line did test the HFC defence with Cleiton Oliveira, Ankit Mukherjee and Thongkhosiem Haokip forayed into the home team’s citadel quite a few times but in vain.

The closest East Bengal came close to scoring was when Oliveria showed great speed to move into the box and had only the advancing goalkeeper to beat but to his team’s disbelief, missed the opportunity.

The result: Hyderabad FC 2 (Yasir 38, Siverio 85) bt East Bengal 0.